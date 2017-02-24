Into the Light

Hazon hosted an event that brought Jewish, Muslim and Christian people together at Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue for solidarity and discussion. They heard from Southwest Detroit Mission’s Pastor John Cummings, Michigan Muslim Community Council’s Imam Mika’il Stewart Saadiq and IADS Rabbi Ariana Silverman. Speakers brought a hopeful message of unity and stressed the need to come together. Attendees enjoyed some nosh from Milk & Honey/Soul Cafe, coffee from Avalon Bakery and created beeswax candles using locally grown herbs from The Farm on Jennings in Ann Arbor.

