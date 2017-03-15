Walk For Israel Website Hacked

After weeks of bomb threats aimed at multiple Jewish organizations and anti-Semitic incidents at schools and universities throughout the state, the local Jewish community was the target of yet another anti-Semitic act yesterday when the Walk for Israel website was hacked.

The homepage was deleted and replaced with a black screen bearing a hateful message (see screen shot below).

Authorities do not know who posted the message or whether the misspellings and grammatical errors were deliberate. Andre Douville, CEO of the annual Walk for Israel and executive director of Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield, said he learned about the hacking on Tuesday afternoon after receiving several phone calls and text messages from people who visited the website.

In keeping with established protocol for these incidents, he called the West Bloomfield Police Department, which responded immediately.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Mike Patton said detectives are working with the FBI to determine whether this was a bias-motivated incident that violates federal law.

“It’s unfortunate and sad,” Patton said, adding that the incident seemed to be bringing the community together as news of the hacking spread.

Douville, who said his first reaction was anger, contacted the website hosting company, HostGator, which immediately took down the hate-filled screen and replaced it with a previous Walk for Israel home page that had been saved when the site was backed up. The company is also in the process of performing a “root cause analysis” to uncover information that could help authorities identify the perpetrators. Such information could include the exact time of the hacking and possibly the location of the hackers, although experienced hackers can be adept at hiding their digital tracks.

“I was very angry and dismayed,” said Douville, “but we’re not going to let this person or organization intimidate us.”

He has received hundreds of emails, phone calls, texts and Facebook messages from people throughout the community expressing their collective outrage and support.

“They are telling us not to concede and letting us know everyone will still be coming to the walk,” Douville said. “So the hacking had the opposite effect of what they [[the hackers] were trying to achieve.”

The annual Walk for Israel will be held on Sunday, May 7. Visit www.walkforisrael.org for more information.

By Ronelle Grier, Contributing Writer