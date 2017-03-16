It’s no wonder these two rabbis are often confused!

What a beautiful service in the city on Shabbat!” But, I wasn’t in the city last Shabbat.

“I loved your Torah commentary in last week’s Jewish News!” But, I didn’t write last week’s commentary.

“I really enjoyed your class on social justice last night!” Thanks, but I wasn’t teaching last night.

We have noticed that a few people around town sometimes have trouble distinguishing between the two of us. We get it, we get it. Rabbis all look alike.

So, like any good teachers, we’ve decided to give a test. See if you can tell who is who!

Who lives in Detroit?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Who’s first name starts and ends with an A?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Who has shoulder-length curly hair?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Whose partner is named Justin?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Which Justin teaches at Wayne State?

A. Rabbi Alpert’s Justin

B. Rabbi Silverman’s Justin Who is a solo rabbi at her congregation?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Who went to rabbinical school on the East Coast?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Whose rabbinical school name includes the words “Hebrew” and “College”?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Who is in her 30s?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Who works extensively with jews in their 20s?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Who has a congregation that is not affiliated with either the Reform or Conservative movements?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Who led the Detroit community congregational Tu b’Shevat seder last month?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Who participated in a rabbinic leadership program through CLAL?

A. Rabbi alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman Who is deeply committed to social justice and spoke at a Fight for $15 rally?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman

Answer key: ALL OF THE ABOVE.

There is an easy way to tell us apart, though.

15. Who is a member of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman

16. Who is a member of Congregation T’chiyah?

A. Rabbi Alpert

B. Rabbi Silverman

Seriously though, as the only two rabbis living in the city of Detroit, we feel very blessed to have found wonderful colleagues and friends in each other. As is evidenced by the cross-membership, we are both very excited about the work the other is doing to build community.

Rabbi Alana Alpert is the rabbi of Congregation T’chiyah and director of Detroit Jews for Justice (DJJ). Rabbi Ariana Silverman is the rabbi of Temple Beth Israel and the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, which her toddler has named “Rabbi Alana’s synagogue.”