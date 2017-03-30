Birthday Bash

It used to be that a kid’s birthday party meant cake, ice cream and opening presents in your living room. Things have changed. But Metro Detroit has no shortage of options for the birthday-party (and bar or bat mitzvah) scene, including the tried-and-true Pump it Up, Airtime and Bounce-U. But if you’re looking for something more specific to your child’s personality — whether your kid is a rocker, a superhero, an artist, a yogi, even a baker — we’ve got a birthday party for you.

Sweet Spots, Farmington Hills. Calling all princesses, superheroes, divas and pajama lovers! Sweet Spots lets you host a detailed theme party for girls or boys of any age. A private room is meticulously decorated according to your party theme, while games, dress up, make-up and nail-polish application, dancing, even pillow fights entertain your party guests for two hours, finished with a walk down the lit-up runway. Sweet Spots offers an all-inclusive party — everything from the invitations and cupcakes to the costumes and party favors is included in their packages. A private party hostess is provided, too, so whether your princess is enjoying a tea party with friends or your superhero is fighting crime with his idol, all you have to do is enjoy the show. Parties start at $350 for 10 kids. (248) 325-9150; sweetspots.biz.

School of Rock, Farmington. Have a future rock-star in the house? School of Rock in Farmington offers three-hour blocks to celebrate your budding musician. Parties are run by their professional staff, who teach your child and guests the basics of guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, and vocals. All parties include a one-hour time block for food (provided by you) and gift opening, and finish with a 10-minute musical performance by the party goers. Whether your kid has no experience at all, or is a future American Idol, School of Rock can bring out his or her musical genius. Parties start at $220 and up for 6-12 kids. (248) 987-4450; schoolofrock.com.

Perfect Palette Parties, Mobile Party. Have art, will travel! Former art teacher Wendy Sauve’s students kept recruiting her to come up with creative art parties in their homes, so she launched it into a full-time business. Perfect Palette travels to your location and provides all the materials necessary for an arts-and-crafts party. You pick the theme, and Wendy will design an art project (canvas painting or craft) to entertain your guests for up to 2 hours. Each project is custom designed around the birthday child’s theme, age and gender, so the possibilities are endless. Parties start at $250 for 10 kids; add-ons (for a fee) include additional crafts, custom invites and cupcake crafts. (248) 459-9134; perfectpaletteparties.com.

The Baseball Lab, Novi. Your birthday boy has hopes of being the next MLB rookie of the year, but it’s the middle of winter and there are 10 inches of snow on the ground. How about a party at the Baseball Lab? The indoor facility takes baseball to new levels. For 2½ hours, your kid and his (or her) team (up to 18 players) will have private access to the entire facility where they will start with batting practice and finish with a Home Run Derby or a nine-inning game of baseball in their choice of MLB parks. Time in the Upper Deck room is included for refreshments. Parties start at $299 for full facility rental; you provide food and beverage. (248) 719-7868; baseballlabnovi.com.

The Fashion Factory, downtown Mt. Clemens. The Fashion Factory offers fun and fashionable birthday parties best suited for ages 7-107. Choose from three different packages: the Princessa, the Diva and the Fashionista. Varying in time and length, each package allows the birthday party girl and her guests the opportunity to create fashion accessories or clothing. All the fabric and supplies are included while an instructor leads party goers through a lesson on individual computerized sewing machines. Depending on the package, time is also included for refreshments. Parties are ideal for eight kids, but the Fashion Factory is happy to work with you on a custom package. Prices range from $255-$500 for a 1½-3 hour party. (586) 549-3274; ilovethefashionfactory.com.

Born Yoga, Birmingham. “Little yogis come to life” at Born Yoga. Boys and girls will love these custom yoga parties that combine the fun of a yoga class with a theme that you choose. Create a princess, superhero, beach or glow-in-the-dark yoga party. Older kids have the option of aerial yoga and there’s lots of add-ons, too. Each party is led by owner Ashley Goldberg and 2-3 assistants who will make sure you and your family don’t lift a finger! Born Yoga will provide everything you need and work with you to personalize your party — right down to the playlist. You can provide the healthy snacks or let the studio arrange it for you. Namaste! Parties start at $295 for an aerial party and $350 for a yoga party. (248) 480-0452; bornyogastudio.com.

Rolladium, Waterford. Originally opened in 1950, this massive roller rink just underwent a 5,000-square-foot expansion to include a discovery ropes course and a new video arcade. Host 10-16 skaters with access to a party room for one hour, or rent the entire rink for 50 of your closest friends. Parties include skate rental, paper products, pizza, pop and special gifts for the birthday child, including a free month of learn-to-skate lessons. Prices start at $14/skater, and vary with seating and session times; rent the rink for $400. The ropes course and video games are extra, but totally worth it. (248) 674-3949; rolladiumfamilyfuncenter.com.

The Edge Training Center, Commerce Township. Celebrate your birthday as a Ninja Warrior — coaches lead children ages 5 and up through a variety of courses and obstacles designed to test agility and strength. After the birthday kid and their ninja friends run through the course and complete all the ninja circuits, they can break to a private room to fuel up. Add-ons include additional gym time and the option for adults to participate. One-hour parties start at $25/child for 10 guests. (248) 877-1525; theedgetrainingcentermi.com.

Miniature Motorways, Mobile Party Like Steve McQueen! Your kid’s need for speed will be satisfied by Miniature Motorways slot-car racing cars and tracks. Kevin Mark has been creating custom tracks for 27 years. Choose from three tracks and more than 4,000 cars — street rods, sports cars, vintage and modern NASCARS — and race side by side. The tracks include lap counters and timers, while racers control the speed with hand-held devices. At least two staff members will come out to set up, break down and offer commentary on every race, making this an exciting event for any age. Parties are a minimum of 3 hours and start at $600. (734) 261-6169; miniaturemotorways.com.

Livonia Bakery and Cafe, Livonia. So many cooks in the kitchen! Little bakers get the chance to make their own meal at the Livonia Bakery and Cafe. Upon arrival, guests are outfitted with aprons and chef’s hats and treated to a lesson in pizza-dough making, followed by garnishing. While those bake, kids head to a decorating station where they can design their own individual cakes with tons of fun toppings. Then — time for pizza and dessert. Parties last two hours and include pizza, drinks and cake. $15/child. (248) 474-0444; livoniabakeryandcafe.com.

