Oh, You Pretty Things

A roundup of some of our favorite festive, creative and downright luscious decor from this year's bat mitzvah parties.

Who: Jane and Estee Rosett live in Bloomfield Hills and attend Bloomfield Hills Middle School. Their service was held at Temple Israel.

Parents: Ryan and Karen Rosett

Photographer: Brett Mountain

Venue: The front yard of their home

What went on: The sisters are just about a year apart, so they shared their b’not mitzvah. “We wanted to have a party that the kids would enjoy, feel comfortable at and be appropriate for bat mitzvah-age kids,” Karen says. “It was casual and fun.” They tented the yard, and food trucks surrounded the tent with dinner and dessert. “Because it was at our home and it was for two girls with different taste and interests, there really wasn’t a major theme — but we invited guests to ‘Rock the House with Jane and Estee.’”

The Team: Julie Yaker of EyeCatcher Events planned the event. Liz Stotz from Parsonages Design helped with all of the signage, centerpieces, florals, rentals and decor.

Who: Rayna Golnick lives in West Bloomfield and attends Hillel Day School. Her service was at Congregation Beth Ahm.

Parents: Marla and Jason Golnick

Photographer: Ron Lieberman

Venue: Tam-O-Shanter Country Club, West Bloomfield

What Went On: The theme was cupcakes. “Rayna loves to bake — especially cupcakes — and she visits cupcake bakeries in every city she travels,” Marla says. The party brimmed with cupcake-shaped place cards, glass dome-covered cupcakes on the adult tables, and faux oversized cupcake decorations on the kids’ tables and in the lobby — a giant cupcake was made from Styrofoam. Guests munched on cupcakes from Taste Love Cupcakes in Royal Oak.

The Team: Debbie LeClaire of Designs by Debbie LeClaire did the signage, centerpieces, flowers and decor. Sue Fishman from Go Balloonies did the balloons. Videographer was VTI.

Who: Ella Sidder lives in West Bloomfield and is a student at West Hills Middle School. Her service was at Temple Israel.

Parents: Julie and David Sidder

Photographer: Ron Lieberman

Venue: Somerset Inn, Troy

What Went On: The party’s theme was dance — “Ella Takes the Stage” — because, says Ella, “dance is my life.”

The Team: Julie planned the party herself; signage, centerpieces and decor were created by Mandell Display Design. Fabulous Events provided linens and around-room lighting. Entertainment and stage lighting was by Cloud 9.

Who: Lindsay Schlussel lives in Huntington Woods and attends Hillel Day School, where her service was held.

Parents: Amy and Jeff Schlussel

Photographer: Jay Dreifus

Venue: Great Lakes Culinary Center, Southfield

What went on: The theme was “Lindsay’s Likes.” “It was very hard to pick just one theme for Lindsay — she loves Camp Tamarack, Camp Michigania, dancing, cooking, hanging with her friends,” Amy says. “We combined them all.” Jenn Urbauer of Mandell Display Designs and Melissa Vitale Feldman incorporated all these “likes” into the decor — cut-outs of all of the likes were displayed on grass shrubs, and a graffiti backdrop incorporating all the likes was used instead of a green screen.

The Team: Melissa Vitale Feldman was the party planner, Jenna Urbauer of Mandell Display Designs made the backdrop, décor and signs — like “Lindsilicious” for food and “Drinkilicious” for the bar. Gerych Flowers worked with Jenna on centerpieces and paper flowers hanging from the ceiling. *

Lynne Konstantin Arts & Life Editor