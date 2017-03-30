I Do, Take 2

Every wedding is a special occasion — and for “I do,” take two, it’s positively no exception: For bridal fashions for the encore bride, the good news is there are no rules. In fact, the modern bride lucky enough to find love the second time is ignoring the old traditions and creating her own.

“She typically is in a different place now and her wedding gown should reflect it,” says Anna Castaldi-Roselli, owner of Roma Sposa Atelier in Birmingham. “Your encore wedding gown should reflect your current personal style and fashion sense, and what kind of wedding you want to have on your own budget. The motto this time is: This is the last time, and it’s got to be fabulous.”

Keep in mind, fabulous doesn’t have to mean ultra-formal or fancy. Your gown’s formality should match the tone or theme of your wedding celebration. Helping style brides of all ages for more than 20 years, Castaldi-Roselli finds these more experienced brides to be more focused on “simple elegance.”

“There are no designers that create solely for a second wedding, but many have pieces in their collection that lend themselves to that special bride,” Castaldi-Roselli says.

Two of her favorite designers, Galia Lahav and Inbal Dror (both Israeli), have many fabulous gowns in their 2017 spring/summer collections with more sophisticated silhouettes, or two-piece designs, and an overall subtler elegance that appeal to these brides.

All of the designers from Israel were game-changers, she says, with their backless, see-through mesh and lace, and figure-skimming elements that brides love today. “Off-the-shoulder, high-low and mermaid styles are very popular and trending right now.”

Many brides are also opting for two different looks — one dress for the ceremony and one for the celebration afterwards. “We have some gowns with a removable chiffon skirt that can be taken off after the wedding and create a totally different look for the rest of the evening,” Castaldi-Roselli says. “But remember, what you wear to the party after your ceremony should be something you can really move and dance in comfortably — it’s your chance to relax and have fun.”

BREAKING THE RULES

For the perfect event, the answer can be as simple as asking yourself, “What do I want from my wedding day?” — and forgetting everyone else’s opinion.

“We have brides who come in and choose something imaginative and funky like a cocktail-length, ’40s-inspired dress in a color you wouldn’t expect, like gold, and it fits their personality so it’s perfect for their day,” says Cheryl Daskas, owner of Tender in Birmingham. “Or instead of a long gown, a stunning cocktail-length dress like Adam Selman’s Spring Affair pleated tank dress in champagne, coupled with an ankle-tie shoe, can make a beautiful statement. Other dress colors that are popular for second weddings are pastels, jewel tones, silver and a variety of pearl tones.”

For accessories, Daskas suggests choosing jewelry and hair ornaments that are as “fairy princess as you want for your big day” or going more classic with pearls, “like the Simone Rocha pearl or bell earrings that work for both modern and traditional weddings.”

Don’t forget to allow enough time to order your wedding gown if it’s custom or needs alterations, says Nadica Ristivojevich, owner of Maria’s Haute Couture Bridal in West Bloomfield, which carries exclusive dresses from European designers. “Second weddings come together generally faster, but you still need to plan ahead with time enough — usually three to six months — to get the perfectly fitted dress.”

Whether your second wedding is something free-spirited like a tropical beach ceremony or more traditional, take your life experience with you, Ristivojevich says.

Most wedding experts agree: This time around, it’s more about you and your groom’s choices, not your parents’, so use your wisdom to create the wedding experience of your dreams.

Susan Peck Special to the Jewish News