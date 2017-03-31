Annual conference focuses on the best of end-of-life care

The Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network (JHCN) hosted the 10th annual Shenkman-Weisberg Caring Coalition Conference titled “The Best Care Possible” on March 15 at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield.

Nearly 1,000 professionals attended one of the country’s largest conferences focusing on end-of-life care. The sold-out event offered continuing education credits to members of the medical professions, and social work and clergy communities who work in the field of palliative medicine and hospice care.

“We’re now in our 10th year and have become the must-attend education event for those who care for patients with a life-limiting illness or terminal diagnosis,” said Cheryl Weiss, JHCN’s director of education. “In the past decade, we’ve been able to educate more than 9,000 professionals who care for the sick and dying throughout Southeast Michigan and bordering states.”

Nationally known presenters included Ira Byock, M.D., a leading voice in palliative medicine for four decades, and Jessica Zitter, M.D., a critical care and palliative care physician, author and subject of a documentary film for her end-of-life work.

Other presenters included David Pinsky, M.D., director of the University of Michigan’s Cardiovascular Center; Sheldon Solomon, Ph.D., a psychology professor at Skidmore College; Michael Paletta, M.D., Hospice of Michigan’s vice president for medical affairs; Michael Miller, chief mission officer for St. Joseph Mercy Health System; and pastor Corey Kennard of St. John Providence Health System.

JHCN and the Judge Michael L. Stacey Trust honored four local “Hospice Hero” caregivers for their devotion to patient care.

The conference is named in recognition of the Shenkman and Weisberg families, benefactors of the Caring Coalition. Special recognition was afforded to Henrietta and Alvin Weisberg, who attended the event for the first time.

