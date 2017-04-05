Detroit Jews for Justice Passover Event to Highlight Immigrant Solidarity

Detroit Jews for Justice will host a Passover event on Saturday, April 15 at 8pm centered on the theme of immigrant and refugee rights. “Let My People In” will feature remarks by recently-settled Syrian immigrants and immigrant rights advocates, as well as a performance by Daniel Kahn of internationally-renowned Klezmer ensemble “Daniel Kahn and the Painted Bird.”

Kahn, a Detroit native now based in Berlin, performs Yiddish folk with a political spin. Speakers will include Raquel Garcia Anderson of Global Detroit, an organization that works to make Southeast Michigan welcoming to the immigrant community and broaden its economic impact.

“Throughout these past few months, I often think of my grandparents and their experience coming to this country as immigrants: my grandmother came here in 1939 to escape Poland, and my grandfather survived Auschwitz and came here after the war,” says Rachel Lerman, 25, a DJJ leader and planner of the event. “We must remember our shared stories and history – and take action to ensure that this country is a place where immigrants, refugees and Muslims are welcomed.”

The event will be held at Red Door Digital, located at 7500 Oakland St in Detroit. Light refreshments and drinks will be served. Proceeds benefit Syrian American Rescue Network (SARN), a local organization that provides humanitarian and economic support to refugees entering Michigan. Tickets are available at www.detroitjewsforjustice.org/passover_tickets for a sliding scale donation of $10 – $50, or at the door for a donation of $20 – $60.