Get Ready, Bibliophiles

Bookstock launches April 23 at Laurel Park Place

Looking for incredible deals on used books and media? Bookstock’s back Sunday, April 23, through Sunday, April 30, at Livonia’s Laurel Park Place. Bookstock is Metro Detroit’s biggest and best used book and media sale, where proceeds benefit literacy and education projects in metropolitan Detroit.

The pre-sale kicks off at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, April 23, with a performance by Livonia’s Churchill High School Drumline. There is a $20 admission charge for the Pre-Sale only, which runs through 11 a.m. and offers savvy shoppers and collectors first crack at Bookstock’s treasure trove of bargains.

This year, Bookstock will feature six days of special sales:

Monday Madness – Monday, April 24: The first 1,000 shoppers will receive spectacular giveaways and one lucky shopper will receive a $500 Visa gift card.

Teacher Appreciation Day – Tuesday, April 25: Bookstock is celebrating teachers by giving 50 percent off to all teachers with a valid ID from 3-9 p.m. At 5 p.m., the Bookstock B.E.S.T. Awards, (Bookstock Extraordinary Student/School/Teacher) will be presented to fourth-grade students from Detroit Public Schools Community District who write the best essays titled, “My Favorite Book Character … and Why.” A WDIV-TV personality will present the awards live, and cash prizes will be given to five students, their teachers and their schools.

Cookstock – Wednesday, April 26: Bookstock features the area’s largest collection of gently used cookbooks, and local TV celebrities Tati Amare (WDIV- 4), Carolyn Clifford (WXYZ-7) and Sherry Margolis (Fox 2) will announce the winners of the first Cookstock Recipe Contest at 5 p.m.

Bookbuster Special Days – Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28: Buy three books and get the fourth book (least expensive item) free from 3-9 p.m.

Spend $25 or more either night and be entered in a special drawing for:

– 4 tickets to a Red Wings game in the new Little Caesars Arena

– A piece of the Palace floor signed by Pistons Bad Boy Bill Laimbeer

– A two-night stay and two rounds of golf for two people at Treetops Resort in Gaylord

Half Price Finale, Sunday, April 30: All books and media will be sold for half price.

Bookstock has generated nearly $1.7 million for literacy and education projects throughout Oakland County and Detroit. It is brought to the community by the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, and the following organizations: Akiva Hebrew Day School, B’nai B’rith Youth Organization, Brandeis University, Delta Kappa Gamma, Frankel Jewish Academy, Hadassah-Greater Detroit Chapter, Hillel Day School PTO, Jewish Community Center of Ann Arbor, Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit Women’s Philanthropy, JVS, National Council of Jewish Women, Oakland Literacy Council and ORT America.

Detroit Free Press columnist Rochelle Riley and Detroit News columnist Neal Rubin are honorary co-chairs of Bookstock, and the Mike Morse Law Firm is Bookstock’s 2017 Presenting Sponsor.

For more information, call the Bookstock hotline, (248) 645-7840, ext. 365, or visit bookstockmi.org.