Beth Shalom Women’s Seder

Seventy-five women and girls attended the annual Women’s Seder Park led by immediate past president Marie Slotnick on March 29 at Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak.

Cantor Penny Steyer of Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield, song leader and guitarist, was accompanied by pianist Nathalie Conrad, musical director emerita of Temple Kol Ami in West Bloomfield.

The Women’s March to Sinai theme commemorated the contributions of Jewish women during the Exodus from Egypt and throughout history, with special recognition to four female members of the Israeli Knesset.

Members of the planning committee were Linda Bell, Nathalie Conrad, Mandy Garver, Fran Hildebrandt, Shelia Levine, Aviva Phillips, Marie Slotnick and Gretchen Weiner.

