New holiday products stress gluten-free and convenience

Every year, there are a least a few new kosher-for-Passover items on the grocery shelves, and this year is no exception.

Koshertoday.com estimates about 300 new Passover items will grace many grocery shelves this holiday season.

Look for new granola cups from Nature Valley made with nut butters and whole grains in peanut butter chocolate and almond butter flavors.

Tired of eggs or matzah brie for breakfast? Try Gefen’s new ready-to-pour crepe and pancake/waffle batters. Gefen also is offering pre-made frozen kosher-for-Passover pie and tart crusts that are gluten-free and come in two sizes: 9 inches for pies and 3 inches for tarts.

Look also for coconut chips in three varieties, crisp crostinis in three flavors, and s’chug and pesto condiments. Gefen has added almond butter to its lineup that includes cashew butter as well.

The gluten-free Passover options continue to be strong. According to the Orthodox Union, Manischewitz will again have gluten-free crackers and matzah-style squares. Yehuda will also have these gluten-free products as well as gluten-free cake meal, fine meal and farfel. Kedem will also have Absolutely brand gluten-free flatbread and crackers as well as Jeff Nathan gluten-free panko flakes. In addition, Manischewitz will have Jason gluten-free coating crumbs and panko coating crumbs.

New from Pereg this year — Quinoa Flakes that cook in 90 seconds to make hot cereal or can be used to add texture and flavor to your favorite recipes. Look, too, for baby quinoa, white quinoa, quinoa with mushrooms and quinoa with vegetables.

Pereg also offers kosher-for-Passover flours — quinoa, banana, coconut and almond meal, all gluten-free — to use in your baked goods. Along with the flours, look for Pereg’s Passover spices, including some exotics like Mexican chili pepper, paprika hot or sweet, allspice, shawarma and turmeric.

Find extensive Passover selections at Johnny Pomodoro’s Fresh Market in Farmington Hills, Whole Foods in West Bloomfield and at One Stop Kosher in Oak Park; also find items at most grocery stores.

Online Recipes

Want to try a new recipe for your seder or to satisfy a hungry family during the eight-day holiday that starts at sundown on Monday, April 10? Well, check out kosher.com, an encyclopedic website featuring recipes, original vivid videos, menu planning, tablescapes, centerpieces, food to make with the kids, food substitutions and more — all with high-quality photos.

The website is easy to use, includes filters to allow you to accommodate for any diet, and makes it easy to share, print or save. Each recipe includes a commentary from the person submitting the recipe with tips, substitutions and helpful hints.

There’s a small section under the “Lifestyle” category that offers “Pesach Prep 101” and an interview with Naomi Nachman about her new cookbook, Perfect for Passover (see recipes, page 66) that features “recipes you’ll want to make all year.”

Of course, we all have our own favorite recipe websites, but a search for Passover recipes revealed new offerings from Chabad.org (bit.ly/2nsQHvN), epicurious.com, bonappetit.com, realsimple.com, joyofkosher.com and many more.

This Passover, there are products for every taste and diet — and we haven’t even explored the holiday wines on the market. So, have fun and try whipping up something different for this year’s seders. To get you started, try an original recipe from joyofkosher.com’s Chef Jamie Geller.

Almond Butter and Chocolate Pie

1 large Gefen gluten-free pie crust

8-ounce container whipped cream cheese

1 cup almond butter

2 Tbsp. powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 (13-ounce) jar cherry or strawberry jam

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1 cup heavy cream

Pinch of sea salt

Pre-bake pie crust according to package instructions. Recommend pricking the bottom with a fork.

Place cream cheese and almond butter in a large bowl and mix until smooth and combined. Add sugar and vanilla and mix well. Carefully spread almond butter mixture on top of pie crust in an even layer. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for 30 minutes.

Place chocolate in a small metal or glass bowl and place over a pot of simmering water. Stir chocolate until it melts. Add heavy cream and stir until it all comes together and is smooth. Take off heat. Cool slightly. Pour chocolate over top of almond butter mixture, cover and freeze at least 2 hours or overnight.

Remove from freezer 30 minutes before serving. Sprinkle sea salt over top, slice and serve. Refrigerate any leftover pie.

Keri Guten Cohen Story Development Editor