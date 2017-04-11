West Bloomfield entrepreneur uses lasers to help improve people’s lives

Entrepreneur and inventor Craig Nabat has one big personal goal. It’s to help 5 million people stop smoking in the next two years. To some, that may seem like too lofty a goal, but it’s an example of his towering aspirations to change the lives of others in a positive way.

“This is my life’s work, to help others break free from their nicotine addiction,” West Bloomfield native Nabat said. “As a former pack-a-day smoker myself, I was searching for a safe and successful way to stop smoking, and found it in the low-level laser treatments I tried in Canada over 10 years ago.

“I refined that process based on the principles of acupuncture and laser light therapy that mimics the feel-good neuro-chemicals you get while smoking, and opened my Freedom Laser Therapy clinic in Los Angeles in 2003,” he added. “We’ve treated more than 10,000 smokers with success rates as high as 70 percent.”

Because the treatments were so successful in his clinic, Nabat re-engineered and introduced the home-use Freedom Quit Smoking System, so that it could reach people worldwide.

“My passion stems from two things really. I want to do everything I can to help people live the best life they can, and I’m a natural entrepreneur who won’t stop at anything when I have a product I believe will bring people a better life,” Nabat, who currently lives in Los Angeles, said.

“All of my efforts have gone to getting healthy results without the use of potentially harmful pharmaceuticals. That’s why I’m fascinated by the use of laser light therapies. I think we’ve only scratched the surface for the benefits to our overall health.”

Serial Entrepreneur

A serial entrepreneur, featured as the October 2015 cover story of Inventor’s Digest, Nabat attributes his family for his nonstop work ethic and positive can-do attitude. “My mother used to tell me, ‘Always remember American ends with I can.’ I think that philosophy was imprinted on me early on.”

But his parents, Eugene and Sandra Nabat, weren’t always as sure as they are now about his goals, especially in the beginning. Still residents of West Bloomfield, they were conscientious parents who arranged for him to become a bar mitzvah at Temple Israel and after high school encouraged him to go to law school. He wanted nothing of that, but soon showed them his nonstop drive for invention and the marketing of his innovative products.

“I looked to my family for personal and financial support for launching one of my early ideas, and when they saw my commitment they stood behind me all the way,” Nabat said. “I promised them they would never regret it and today they would say they are proud of what I’ve accomplished, so I’ve kept my promise.”

Nabat’s other recent innovation is the iRestore laser hair growth system — an FDA-cleared, drug-free, medical-grade laser technology to treat hair loss and promote hair growth in the comfort of your own home. The laser device has to be used for 25 minutes, three times a week. The system also includes accompanying hair products that contain biotin, saw palmetto and a DHT blocker to enhance the hair growth process.

“There are approximately 80 million people suffering from hair loss, and iRestore’s success has surpassed our expectations in regards to consumer response,” Nabat said. “That’s a testament to the quality of the product and how well it works.”

The system has no known side effects and can be used in conjunction with Rogaine or Propecia, other treatments for hair loss.

By the end of April, Freedom Laser Therapy will have completed 42 subject clinical research studies on the iRestore Hair Growth System and will be selling iRestore through medical clinics nationwide.

Nabat uses his location in Los Angeles to spread the word about his products. Surrounded by celebrities and the television industry, he has appeared on Access Hollywood, The Doctors and TLC, VH1, Fox News and more, and recently had his products as part of the Golden Globes gift bags to the stars.

“If I can get those in the public eye to try and have success with the Freedom Quit Smoking System or the iRestore hair growth system, I can reach many others in the process,” Nabat said. Celebs like Anthony Anderson, Viola Davis and Jenny McCarthy have given the products a thumbs-up.

Nabat’s company, Freedom Laser Therapy Inc., has exciting things to come in the near future. “I want to focus on home-use electronics for health, beauty and wellness that will include cutting-edge laser use for things like hair removal, tattoo removal, sleep aids and facial masks, just to name a few.”

Forty-something Nabat feels he’s finally come full circle — starting out in West Bloomfield and now getting the recognition here from his hard-earned success in the health and wellness industry.

“To be highlighted in the Jewish News is a huge honor and will definitely be something that will make my parents and sisters very proud,” Nabat said. “Making people’s lives better and making your family proud of you in the process makes all the hard work I’ve done worthwhile.”

Susan Peck Special to the Jewish News

