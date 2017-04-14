Teen’s New Goals: Raise $15,000, Get A New Kidney

Danny Zivian’s 16th birthday earlier this month came with two goals. First, he wants to raise $15,000 at this year’s Kidney Walk, organized by the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan at the Detroit Zoo on May 21, to bring his total raised since 2012 to an impressive $100,000. Then he hopes to get a new kidney.

Zivian of West Bloomfield has been battling kidney disease since he was a baby. While his health has been a battle, he lives a full and busy life, acting in local productions, most recently in Shrek the Musical at North Farmington High School. Danny’s biggest passion, however, has been raising funds for the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan. He is the top junior fundraiser.

“Every year I get overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind words and generosity from supporters of Team Danny for the Kidney Walk,” he says. “This year’s fundraising has a sense of urgency because hospital tests recently showed that my kidneys are declining and I will be preparing for a transplant.”

For the past 21 years, more than 70,000 Metro Detroit walkers and supporters have teamed up to raise more than $6 million for the Kidney Walk. As the organization’s largest fundraising event, 90 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to the foundation’s programs and services.

Participants can register onsite on the day of the walk or online beforehand. Registration is $25 per person ($10 per child for ages 3-12) and includes parking, zoo admission and activities. Kids under 2 are free. Registration at the zoo begins at 7:30 a.m. and the walk kicks off at 8:45 a.m. To register, visit www.nkfm.org/walks. To donate to Danny Zivian’s fundraising efforts, go to https://tinyurl.com/kytg3bv.