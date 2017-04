On March 16, the Farber Soul Center in West Bloomfield had an opening for an exhibition by artists working at the center. Many of the artists were on hand to discuss their work with the many visitors who came to look — and perhaps purchase. The work will be up until the end of May. The Soul Center and the Soul Cafe are part of Friendship Circle in West Bloomfield, which works to provide every individual with special needs the support, friendship and inclusion they deserve.