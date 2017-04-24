Yad Ezra Vanish Hunger Spring Event

On March 23, a sold-out crowd gathered at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center to be entertained by Shimshi, the resident illusionist/magician at the Wynn/Encore in Las Vegas. Attendees also had the opportunity to bid on 13 high-end raffle items donated from local vendors and galleries in Israel, have their photos taken courtesy of Star Trax Event Productions, mingle while enjoying food and drinks, and watch a video produced by Blue Racer Productions. Co-chairs Nancy Kleinfeldt, Michelle Rubin and Ari Dolgin welcomed and thanked the attendees for joining in the celebration and committee members who worked hard to ensure its success. Yad Ezra’s Vanish Hunger spring event has become an annual “friendraiser” for the food pantry. For more about Yad Ezra and volunteer opportunities, go to www.yadezra.org or send an email to info@yadezra.org.

