Miracle On Hardwood

It would be, in the words of the Israeli daily Maariv, “the fight between David and Goliath.”

It’s Thursday, Feb. 17, 1977, the European Basketball Championship.

On one side of the court: CSKA Moscow. The Soviet Union, under the leadership of Leonid Brezhnev, is one of the world’s great powers, home to 290 million men, women and children. Time and again, its CSKA Moscow has refused to compete against the team it is about to play.

On the other side of the court: Maccabi Tel Aviv, comprising Israeli nationals, American Jews and two African Americans. The country has 4 million citizens, virtually all of whom are at home watching the game on Israel’s single TV channel.

Israel is a nation just recovering from the Yom Kippur War, “a country trying to find its identity, a country divided politically,” filmmaker Dani Menkin says. “This team united us.”

On The Map is Menkin’s new documentary about the 1977 European Cup which, to the astonishment of everyone, was won by Maccabi Tel Aviv. The film will be shown 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, for Patron Night at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit’s Lenore Marwil Detroit Jewish Film Festival and will be followed by a talk-back with Dani Menkin. (Patrons are invited to a private strolling dinner reception at 6:30 p.m.)

“This is such an exciting, feel-good movie,” says Beth Robinson, director of the Lenore Marwil Detroit Jewish Film Festival, which runs May 7-18. “Plus, it’s going to be a great evening with Dani Menkin. Israel, sports, a fascinating discussion. It’s going to be one of the highlights of the film festival.”

Menkin began making On The Map when an Israeli television station asked him to research the championship — a single event that changed the country, he says.

Menkin was the perfect candidate for the project, as both a huge sports fan who — as a child, hoped to become a soccer or basketball player — and an Ophir (Israeli Academy) award-winning filmmaker whose works include 39 Pounds of Love; Dolphin Boy; Je T’aime, I Love You Terminal; and Wisdom of the Pretzel.

Menkin was 7 years old in 1977, and the game is one of his earliest childhood memories.

“Everyone remembers it because everyone watched it,” he says. “It was much more than a sports victory — it was something important in the growth of our nation. It changed everything for us, and not only in basketball.”

Some of the American-born players, including Tal Brody and Aulcie Perry, are interviewed in the film, which also features comments by Natan Sharansky and Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the United States.

New Jersey native Tal Brody always dreamed of becoming a basketball star (or an FBI agent) and had a chance to play with the NBA before making aliyah in 1970. Brody, who today serves as Goodwill Ambassador of Israel, is the man who proclaimed after the team’s victory: “We are on the map! And we are staying on the map — not only in sports, but in everything.”

African American player Aulcie Perry converted to Judaism and made aliyah. Today a restaurant manager, he sponsors a basketball camp for children in Israel and coaches one of Maccabi Tel Aviv’s youth teams. Perry is the focus of Menkin’s next film.

All the Maccabi Tel Aviv players were optimistic but also realistic. “We hope to lose by not more than 20 points,” the team’s coach said before the game.

And then this combination of “hard workers who were competitive, all very intelligent, a very eclectic group of players with a wonderful coach who knew how to take a team and make it greater than the sum of its parts, with the whole country behind them, with a lot of spirit and a little bit of luck,” actually won.

The drama continues

Though a documentary, On The Map is so exciting that the Los Angeles Times describes it as “fascinating” while the Wall Street Journal labels it a “sports movie at its best.”

Menkin considers himself fortunate that “my work is also my hobby.” His film company, Hey Jude Productions, tells stories about Israel that have nothing to do with politics. (Dolphin Boy is the true account of an Arab boy who refuses to speak following a terrible beating, then receives therapy with dolphins at the Red Sea; 39 Pounds of Love focuses on a man with a rare form of muscular dystrophy that renders him immobile, except for the one finger he uses for work as a 3D animator. In the film, he goes in search of the doctor who thought he wouldn’t survive.)

A fan of Forrest Gump, Menkin also loves reading (mostly books on spiritual topics or about psychology), playing tennis and especially “refreshing my mind with sports and my family.”

Elizabeth Applebaum Special to the Jewish News