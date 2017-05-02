Cars’ Future Up In The Air?

Last week at the Top Marques Show in Monaco — billed as “the world’s greatest supercar show on Earth” — several manufacturers unveiled … flying cars! But fear not, they’re years away from becoming a reality, right? Wrong.

One Dutch company says its models will be ready for market by the end of next year. And I thought the bike lane added to Northwestern Highway was a risky transportation innovation we weren’t ready for. Yep, in a world that hasn’t figured out how to regulate drones from peering inside our bedroom windows or whom it is we’re supposed to yell at when a driverless car cuts us off, along comes flying cars.

AeroMobil of Slovakia is one of the firms leading the way. They’re already taking reservations with deliveries expected in 2020. So, stop by your local Metro Detroit Area AeroMobil dealer today! Ah, is there anything better than that new car/plane smell?

And just what is it going to take to get you into an AeroMobil? $1.2 million to $1.6 million. I’m waiting to hear back from the company, but I believe the price difference is based on whether you go with a cloth or leather interior.*

*DISCLAIMER: Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price includes driver and passenger side parachutes. Excludes taxes, title, license (driver’s and pilot’s) and registration. $750 Bonus Bucks Rebate for eligible AeroMobil employees. Glove compartment comes with an owner’s manual plus a prayer book of your choice.

Actually, you don’t have to go all the way to Slovakia to get in on the flying car craze. I Googled flying cars and discovered that, well, Google has entered into this “magnificent men in their flying machines” sweepstakes … at least Larry Page, one of its founders has.

Page is backing a Silicon Valley flying car company called Kitty Hawk that recently test drove/flew one of its car/planes near San Francisco. Page should know something about taking things “sky high.” As I penned this column, Google’s stock closed at $862.76 per share.

Of all the power players in the flying car sweepstakes, the one that has really caught my attention is Uber. Yes, the same company whose app allows you to hail a ride within minutes, now wants to literally pick you up, up and away!

Uber held its first ever three-day Elevate Summit last week in Dallas that, according to its website, focused exclusively on its interest in “fast-forwarding to the future of on-demand, urban air transportation” through the use of VTOLs …Vertical Take Off and Landing vehicles.

I can see it now. You open your Uber car/plane app and find out that Carl, a retired mechanic from Redford, who’s driving to supplement his Social Security income, is only seven minutes away from landing on your driveway. Of course, this begs the question — are you supposed to tip your Uber driver/pilot?

Flying cars raise so many questions. Will senior drivers leave their turn signals on when they’re flying? And I shudder at the thought of the tough conversation adult children are going to have one day with a parent: “Dad, we kids have been talking and we think it’s time for you to give up driving … and flying.”

Here’s the stark reality. We humans continue to introduce technologies that far outpace our abilities to handle them. But who am I to stand in the way of progress? So, bring on the flying cars. Just do me a favor. When it’s your birthday? Please make sure you really nail that fly-by when you go through Jax Kar Wash.

Alan Muskovitz is a writer, voiceover/acting talent, speaker, emcee and a regular guest host on the Mitch Albom Show on WJR AM 760. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com and “Like” Al on Facebook.