Holocaust Memorial Center Announces Winners of First Annual Kappy Family Anne Frank Art & Writing Competition

Ceremony and gallery opening to be hosted on May 10

Farmington Hills, Mich., — Apr. 27, 2017 – The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus has announced the winners of the first annual Kappy Family Anne Frank Art & Writing Competition. Open to Oakland County students in grades eight through 12, the competition included three art categories: drawing, painting and photography, as well as three writing categories: poetry, essay or short story.

As part of the competition’s theme, “The Power of One,” which emphasized the impact that an individual can – and must – make in the world, youth were invited to create a written or artistic response to the following quotation of Anne Frank’s: “How wonderful it is that no one need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

The winners are, by school district:

Berkley Schools (Berkley High School)

Poetry Category, 1st place, Emily Turner, senior

Birmingham Public Schools (Seaholm High School)

Essay Category, 2nd place, Siena Capone, junior

Brandon School District (Brandon High School)

Photography Category, 2nd place, Savanah Jidas, sophomore

Clarkston Community Schools (Clarkston Junior Senior High School)

Poetry Category, 2nd place, Katharine Rottach, freshman

Farmington Public Schools (Harrison High School)

Painting Category, 1 st place, Kaychel Boone, senior

Painting Category, Honorable Mention, Savannah Hansen

Hillel Day School

Short Story Category, 1 st place, Hannah Wise, 8 th grade

Painting Category, 3rd place, Liana Tarnopol, 8th grade

Homeschool

Short Story Category, 2nd place, Katelyn Tabar, sophomore

Huron Valley Schools (Oak Valley Middle School)

Drawing Category, 3rd place, Emily Shanahan, 8th grade

Our Lady of Sorrows

Drawing Category, Honorable Mention, Olivia Milosevich

Rochester Community Schools (Stoney Creek High School)

Drawing Category, 1 st place, Tabitha Masters, senior

Drawing Category, Honorable Mention, Lauren Faulkner

Photography Category, 1 st place, Amanda Peebles, senior

Photography Category, 3rd place, Erin Hicks, senior

Photography Category, Honorable Mention, Dana Shin, Melissa Schamanek, Sydney Smith and Valerie Tancredo

Painting Category, 2 nd place, Annabel Philp, junior

Painting Category, Honorable Mention, Esther Kim and Kelley McCardell

Royal Oak Schools (Royal Oak High School)

Short Story Category, 3rd place, Hannah Lefave, junior

Southfield Public Schools

Short Story Category, Honorable Mention, Kassidi Mott, 8 th grade, Levey Middle School

Poetry Category, Honorable Mention, Dana Toney and Jordyn Rabb, Levey Middle School

Drawing Category, Honorable Mention, Kiona Cureton, Levey Middle School

Drawing Category, Honorable Mention, Akua Tandoh, Birney K-8 School

Painting Category, Honorable Mention, Sergio Barnett, Levey Middle School

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools

Essay Category, 1 st place, Elena Bulthuis, senior, Walled Lake Northern High School

Essay Category, 3rd place, McKenna Craine, senior, Walled Lake Northern High School

Essay Category, Honorable Mention, Karsyn Kellstrom and Danielle Zigo, Walled Lake Northern High School

Poetry Category, 3 rd place, Sierra Brocklehurst, senior, Walled Lake Northern High School

Poetry Category, Honorable Mention, Emily Abrams, Clifford Smart Middle School

Drawing Category, 2nd place, Grace Ludwiczak, junior, Walled Lake Northern High School

First place winners are receiving $250, second are getting $125 and $75 is be awarded to those who place third. In addition, teachers of first place students in each category are receiving a $200 gift card to Amazon and their schools are being awarded cards valued at $300.

“On behalf of the judging committee, I want to commend all the students who entered the competition. Their pieces were all beautiful and thought provoking,” said Robin Axelrod, Director of Education, Holocaust Memorial Center. “As we display the winning submissions beginning May 10, it is our hope that all those who visit the museum take the time to view the pieces to see how teens, who are the same age that Anne Frank was when she wrote her diary, express the lessons that they have learned about the Holocaust.”

Through June 4, the museum is home to Anne Frank: A History for Today, an exhibit developed by the Anne Frank House and sponsored in North America by the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect. In it, the story of Frank and her family is shared against world events before, during and after the rise to power of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

In addition, the Holocaust Memorial Center is home to one of the saplings from the chestnut tree that inspired Anne Frank. It originally spent three years in quarantine and was ultimately planted on-site at the museum as part of the Viola and Garry Kappy Anne Frank Tree Exhibit and Garden.

Winners will be honored at a ceremony, gallery opening and dessert reception at the museum on Wednesday, May 10.

About Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus opened in 1984.

Local Holocaust survivors, with community support, founded the museum to teach about the senseless murder of millions, and why everyone must respect and stand up for the rights of others if the world is to prevent future discrimination, hate crime and genocide. As Michigan’s only Holocaust museum, the Holocaust Memorial Center annually touches the lives of more than 65,000 individuals, who leave the museum profoundly affected with a newly acquired sense of history, social responsibility and morality. The Holocaust Memorial Center’s exhibits create a call to action, teaching visitors through the examples of those who risked their lives to save others, and asking its guests to react to contemporary challenges such as racism, intolerance, bullying and prejudice.

For more information on the Holocaust Memorial Center, visit www.holocaustcenter.org or call 248-553-2400.