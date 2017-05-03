Our Favorite Fairs

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Michigan blooms with annual outdoor summertime art fairs and events taking place around the state.

This year, another distinctive art fair is joining the long list: The Kensington Metropark Art Fair, running May 27-29, debuts with projects focusing on nature-based themes and non-traditional approaches.

Lyn Wagner-Ditzhazy, a Plymouth jeweler who participa

tes with the Chabad Novi Northville Center for Jewish Life and Congregation Bet Chaverim in Canton, will enter the non-traditional sector with stone-on-stone designs among a line which has only one-of-a-kind selections.

“My background has been in metallurgy,” say

s Wagner-Ditzhazy, recently retired from Ford as a vehicles program manager and holding a bachelor’s degree in materials from Buffalo State University and a master’s degree in vehicles programming from Eastern Michigan University.

“I always enjoyed art and took jewelry classes at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center. For 10 years, I have worked with sterling silver, stones and handmade glass.”

Wagner-Ditzhazy has labeled her style as “archeo-dustrial,” a combination of features from archaeological relics and industrial influences. She also will be participating in the Clay, Glass and Metal Show, St. Clair Art Show, Belle Isle Art Fair an

d the Funky Ferndale Art Fair.

All those events, except for the one in St. Clair, are handled by Integrity Shows, run by Mark Loeb as president. He also manages the Palmer

Park Art Fair.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” says Loeb, a Detroit resident who has participated with Temple Beth Emeth in Ann Arbor. “Some of these fairs are done in association with community groups, and we want to create each one as a unique experience.”

Loeb, whose earlier work involved home shows, is joined by his wife, Vickie Elmer, in supporting the Mint Artists Guild. The objectiv

e is to bring aspiring teenage artists into the fair environment and explain how professional artists build their care

ers.

“With Palmer Park, we’ve brought back a fair that had lots of attention in the 1970s and 1980s, and with Funky Ferndale, we’ve create

d an edgier experience,” Loeb explains. “While Belle Isle is more serene, it is in keeping with all our fairs in having art demonstrations and interactive experiences.

“I’ve noticed that a recent trend involves purchase

s of functional and wearable art, and that includes handmade plates and cups. Visitors can support artists and have useable finds by being part of this trend.”

Note that two location changes are new this year: The Stars & Stripes Festival will be at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, and the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show is going to West Bloomfield High School.

While the fairs listed here give a sense of s

ome special features, prospective visitors are encouraged to check websites for any changes, such as the cancellation of the East

Side Art Show in St. Clair Shores. As the time for each event gets closer, there may be last-minute notices. •

WHO WHAT WHERE

Artists, jewelry-makers, potters, musicians, food trucks, face painters and more. Here’s a sampling of the fairs being offered this year, including a mention of a unique offering from each:

May 6-7: Palmer Park Art Fair, Northwest Detroit. Art, food, henna tattoos and framing services in a park designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. Palmerparkartfair.com.

May 13-14: Art Birmingham, Shain Park. Downtown shopping and dining. (734) 662-3382; theguild.org.

May 20-21: East Lansing Art Festival, downtown East Lansing. Make-and-take children’s art. Elartfest.com.

May 27-29: Kensington Metropark Art Fair. Nature-based and non-traditional art. Kensingtonartfair.com.

June 2-4: Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts, downtown Grand Rapids. Family focus. Festivalgr.org.

June 3-4: Art on the Grand, downtown Farmington. Kids’ art section. (248) 473-7276; artonthegrand.com.

June 10: Berkley Art Bash, 12 Mile in downtown Berkley. Whimsical gift gallery. (248) 414-7222; berkleyartbash.com.

June 10-11: Clay, Glass and Metal Show, Washington Ave. between 4th Street and Lincoln in downtown Royal Oak. Artist demonstrations. (248) 547-4000;integrityshows.com.

June 15-17: Canton Liberty Fest, Heritage Park. Carnival rides; partake in the Liberty Run. (734) 394-5460; cantonlibertyfest.com.

June 16-18: Arts and Acts, downtown Northville. Sandbox Play Festival. Northvillearthouse.com.

June 16-18: Belleville National Strawberry Festival, mutiple locations. Includes a parade. Nationalstrawberryfest.com.

June 17: Michigan First Summer in the Village, 27400 Southfield Road, Lathrup Village. Includes a barbecue competition. Summerinthevillage.com.

June 23-25: Trenton Summer Festival, downtown Trenton. Sporting tournaments. (734) 675-7300; trentonmi.org.

June 24: Traverse City Wine & Art Festival, Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Tasting tours. (231) 642-5550; miwinefest.com.

June 24-25: St. Clair Art Fair, Palmer Park in downtown St. Clair. River setting. Stclairart.org.

June 29-July 2: Stars & Stripes Festival, Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi. Musical guests include Smash Mouth and Rick Springfield. Car crush demolition. (586) 493-4344; starsandstripesfest.com.

July 7-8: Lakeshore Art Festival, downtown Muskegon. Street performers. Lakeshoreartfestival.org.

July 7-9: Plymouth Art in the Park, downtown Plymouth. Folk art sections. (734) 454-1314; artinthepark.com.

July 8-9: Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair, Royal Oak Memorial Park. Craft sections. (248) 246-3180;romi.gov.

July 12-15: Wyandotte Street Art Fair, downtown Wyandotte. Specialty foods. Wyandottestreetartfair.org.

July 20-23: Greater Farmington Founders Festival, downtown Farmington. Parade. (248) 919-6917; foundersfestival.com.

July 20-23: Ann Arbor Art Fair, various locations. Four fairs together. (800) 888-9487; artfairs.visitannarbor.org.

July 27-29: Sterlingfest, City Center Campus, Sterling Heights.New artists booths. (586) 446-2489; sterling-heights.net.

July 28-30: Concours d’Elegance of America, Inn at St. John’s, Plymouth. Seminars and lectures. (248) 643-8645; concoursusa.org.

July 29-30: Huron Valley Arts Festival, Ralph Richardson Memorial Park in Commerce Township. Food trucks. (248) 889-8660; huronvalleyarts.org.

July 29-30: Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, West Bloomfield High School. Youth art competition. (248) 684-2613; hotworks.org.

Aug. 4-5: Allen Park Street Fair, Allen Road between Southfield and Roosevelt. Nonprofits. (734) 258-7720; allenparkstreetfair.org.

Aug. 4-5: Brighton Fine Arts & Acoustic Music Festival, downtown Brighton. Four Main Street stages. (810) 227-5086; brightoncoc.org.

Aug. 5-6: Fine Art at the Village, Village of Rochester Hills, Walton and Adams. Artist demonstrations. Fineartatthevillage.com.

Aug. 5-6: Belle Isle Art Fair, near Scott Fountain. Make-and-take projects. Belleisleartfair.com.

Aug. 11-13: Great Lakes Folk Festival, downtown East Lansing.Ethnic foods and features. Greatlakesfolkfest.net.

Aug. 11-13: Milford Memories Summer Festival, downtown Milford. Shuttle service for seniors. (248) 685-7129; milfordmemories.com.

Aug. 12: Charlevoix Waterfront Art Fair, downtown Charlevoix. Resort ambience. Charlevoixwaterfrontartfair.org.

Aug. 12-13: Downtown Monroe Fine Art Fair, central city location.Jazz Fest. (734) 242-8308;downtownmonroefineartfair.com.

Aug. 12-13: Shelby Township Art Fair, Shelby Township Municipal Grounds. Michigan-made products. Shelbyartfair.wixsite.com/shelbyartfair.

Aug. 19: Art on the Riverfront, Grand Haven City Municipal Arena. View of waterway. (616) 844-7306; galleryuptown.net.

Aug. 19-Oct. 1 (weekends and Labor Day): Michigan Renaissance Festival, Holly. Dogs allowed. (248) 634-5552; michrenfest.com.

Aug. 25-27: Ypsilanti Heritage Festival, Riverside Park. Gala.Ypsilantiheritagefestival.com.

Sept. 1-4: Ford Arts, Beats & Eats, downtown Royal Oak. Yoga. (248) 541-7550; artsbeatseats.com.

Sept. 4: Art in the Village, Franklin. Parade. (248) 626-2231; franklinartinthevillage.com.

Sept. 8-10: Art & Apples Festival, Rochester Park. Fresh apple treats. (248) 651-4110; pccart.org.

Sept. 16-17: Common Ground Birmingham Street Art Fair, South Old Woodward between Maple and Frank Street. Support of crisis center. (734) 662-3382; the

guild.org.

Sept. 22-24: Funky Ferndale Art Fair, Nine Mile at Woodward. Fashion art. Funkyferndaleartfair.com. •

