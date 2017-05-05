Adat Shalom Cancels Noa Concert After Threats

Earlier this week, Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills canceled a concert scheduled for May 18 featuring internationally known Israeli musician Noa.

In a May 4 letter to it members, synagogue leadership stated: “Several credible threats of protest and demonstration have been planned in response to the appearance of Achinoam “Noa” Nini at Adat Shalom on Thursday, May 18. We have been working closely with law enforcement and our security advisers and have concluded that based on these threats there was a high potential for disruption to the concert. As a result, and in keeping the safety of our community, our congregation, and the performers as our highest priority, we have made the decision to cancel the concert.”

The letter stated the concert was intended “to present a concert of Israeli music at its finest” and was “not intended to reflect political viewpoints.”

Noa has appeared in Detroit many, many times. A quick glance at the Davidson Detroit Jewish History Archive reveals she has been performed at least six times since 1994, with the latest concert in 2013. The Jewish Federation has sponsored her concerts as well as the Jewish Community Center — nearly always in conjunction with Israel Independence Day.

Noa’s left-wing political positions, including her support of a two-state resolution, of the “peace camp” in Israel and of groups support coexistence with Palestinians, are known here and in Israel. The vocal minority that pushed hard to cancel her May 18 concert are Jews from the right-wing camp that hold opposing viewpoints.

The JN will have a full story on the controversy in its May 11 issue.