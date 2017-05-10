Cranbrook Academy of Art graduating students exhibition

Diplomas will be handed out May 12 to the Cranbrook Academy of Art second-year students. Work by more than 60 of this year’s graduating class will be on exhibit through May 14 at the Cranbrook Art Museum for the public to enjoy and purchase. On April 29, graduates mingled and dined with art lovers and donors in the Academy’s studios. About 375 Cranbrook supporters gave more than $200,000 for scholarships at the Cranbrook Academy of Art Studio Gala. More than 85 percent of Academy students receive financial aid from Cranbrook. The 15th Annual Cranbrook Academy of Art Studio Benefit was sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services. Painting Artist-in-Residence Beverly Fishman celebrated her 25th year at Cranbrook. “Wendy Silverman asked me 25 years ago if I had any place to go for the High Holidays,” Fishman told the 40 donors dining in her painting studio. “And that was so special that her family welcomed me in to this very interesting and intense art community. Cranbrook is an incredibly special, unique, jewel of a place. There’s no other school like this in the country.”

Photography by: Julie Yolles