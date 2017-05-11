Founding Sister

The founder of the Temple Israel House Tour opens the doors to her Bloomfield Hills condo, blending glam, nostalgia and practicality.

When Janie Roth says “downsize,” there’s still plenty of spectacular to go around.

After her children were grown, Roth and her builder husband moved into a 15,000-square-foot beauty. But now, with kids and grandkids coming and going, she wanted something easier to maintain.

She found the bones of what she wanted in a Bloomfield Hills condo, half the size of her previous home, and to be a stop on the Temple Israel House Tour on June 1. Roth, the founder of the popular annual tour, and her longtime designer Richard Ross, owner of Richard Ross Designs in Royal Oak, set to work bringing the space alive.

“Richard is very talented using space,” Roth says. “And he’s able to keep it both fresh and timeless. He tends to like clean lines, but all of his houses look different.” Though Ross tore a few walls down, his job was mostly about making the most of the space and creating functional, livable and cozy pockets.

“Downsizing can be fun and glamorous,” Roth says. “I wanted it bright — colors and lighting all affect me very much. But I wanted it to be usable for my grandchildren. We have vinyl cushions in the dining room, we can eat without worrying. But I’ve collected a lot of artwork, especially from local artists, so I’m also surrounded by what I love. I was able to keep my favorite pieces of art, and find places for them.

“I love that I can come home and plop down,” Roth adds. “It’s my baby — it’s home to me. I’ve found home. •

DETAILS

The 24th-annual Temple Israel Sisterhood House Tour, featuring six homes, will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 1. $25 in advance; $30 on the day of the tour. (249) 661-5700; temple-israel.org.

Lynne Konstantin Arts & Life Editor | Brett Mountain Photographer