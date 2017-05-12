Here’s to……..

The Olender Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Farmington Hills announced that Teddie Olender, AAMS, CRPS, has been named associate vice president-investments. This promotion reflects the skills, ability and professionalism she brings to her clients and to Wells Fargo Advisors. The Olender Group specializes in professional money management strategies for select individuals, corporations, pension and endowment funds. Olender is a member of the Investment Management Consultants Association.

Alex Kavner of Farmington Hills has been accepted to the graduate physics program at the University of Chicago, with plans to study particle-astrophysics in the Kavli Institute for Cosmological Physics. He was awarded the Albert A. Michelson and Robert G. Sachs Fellowships and named an Eckhardt Graduate Scholar. Kavner chose the University of Chicago for its alignment with his own research interests, multi-disciplinary approach to physics and to continue his research at the Enrico Fermi National Laboratory. He is graduating from the University of Michigan Honors Program with degrees in physics and mathematics.

Jim Newman was named Engineer of the Year at the American Society of Sanitary Engineering Michigan Chapter’s annual meeting and awards banquet. Known as the “Dean of Green,” Newman is one of the country’s most experienced energy efficiency and green building experts. He was recognized with the John E. Matthews Award, which is given annually to an engineer who best exemplifies the professionalism during his or her career as displayed by ASSE member and leader John Matthews. Newman is owner and managing partner of Newman Consulting Group LLC in Farmington Hills.

Kadima, a Southfield-based mental health organization serving individuals with chronic and persistent mental illness, has hired Andrew Thompson as its new director of finance. Thompson has more than 10 years of accounting and financial management experience and has extensive experience leading a nonprofit finance team including starting a nonprofit of his own.

Sarah Allyn has been named the new executive director for Repair the World Detroit. Having grown up in Metro Detroit, Sarah has lived in Detroit since she returned from service as a TFA Corps Member in Chicago. Sarah is finishing up as director of education at Temple Shir Shalom and will take on the leadership of Repair the World Detroit on June 19.

Michael and Elaine Serling have been named Beaumont Health Trustees. The Serlings have been strong supporters of Beaumont since Michael Serling’s successful fight against cancer aided by the exceptional treatment and care he received at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. He is an attorney in Birmingham and Elaine is an R.N. and a graduate of Wayne State’s Nursing College.

Thurswell Law Founder Gerald Thurswell received the Honorary Order of the Coif Award at Wayne State University Law School’s 2017 Treasure of Detroit event, April 27. Order of the Coif is an honorary scholastic society encouraging excellence in legal education by recognizing those who as law students attained a high degree of scholarship and honoring lawyers, judges and teachers who have attained scholarly or professional distinction. Only one is awarded annually.