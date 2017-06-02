This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Upon walking through the doors, you are greeted by a gorgeous wine cellar and a smiling hostess.

Prime29 in West Bloomfield gets its name from its USDA prime cut beef that is aged 29 days before it is served. General Manager Stoli Liti — who has been with the restaurant since before its opening in 2012 — explains that all meats are butchered in-house by hand so the chef, and ultimately the customer, can guarantee the quality.

This is a beautiful contemporary steakhouse with a local, neighborhood flavor, a great location for a special event such as prom, a proposal or a party. With seating for 125-185 if you include the 60-seat patio, Prime29 has two private dining rooms that stay very busy. One private room seats 50, and the other seats 10 to 12 guests. The patio, which will undergo remodeling this summer, is also a popular area that guests enjoy reserving for their parties.

“We have a very wide selection of menu options besides steaks,” Stoli explains. “We have wonderful chicken and seafood dishes, and we run specials daily.”

While Prime29 is known for its 24-ounce Wagyu Tomahawk Bone-in Ribeye — some would say its signature dish — it also has high-quality filets, New York strip, lamb, lobster, sea bass and salmon. There are even specialty burgers, sweet potato fries and mac and cheese on the dinner menu. For those who have special dietary requirements, gluten-free options of menu items are available, and the kitchen is willing to work within other food restrictions as needed, too.

Catering is available for a minimum of parties of 10 to 12 people and available for groups as large as 150 guests.

“Our wine program has a really nice variety and it is very smartly done,” Stoli says. “We are fortunate enough to have three certified sommeliers on our team; two of them are servers and one is our beverage manager.”

With sometimes up to as many as 250 labels, the wine program attempts to cover every wine region to provide a good selection to the guests and accommodate most people’s taste.

For those patrons who have their own wine cellars and would like to share their wine selections with a table of friends or family, Tuesdays feature free corkage at Prime29. Wine Down Wednesdays are half-off of bottles, and $50 off any bottle over $100. Thursdays feature a live band and dancing with Brian Alexander and Experience. Motown and top 40 hits fill the dining room.

Prime29 is open seven days a week with hours of 4-9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 4-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Happy hour is 4-6:30 p.m. every day.

While Prime29 is only officially open for dinner, they will open their doors for special lunch parties for business, birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions. Stoli encourages patrons to call and discuss the many options and your vision for your special event.

Many guests come for happy hour and share appetizers. Some of the favorites off the menu include the Super Lump Crab Cakes and the Colorado Lamb Sausage with Hungarian Hot Peppers.

Imagine the dim lighting and a small band playing, which just adds to the already lovely ambiance. The decor is beautiful with wood finishes and a contemporary yet classic look. The atmosphere at Prime29 is comfortable — casual and yet intimate, formal but not stuffy.

Stoli Liti has put together a professional staff, attentive personalized service combined with a creative menu to guarantee a wonderful experience for both special occasion dining and a quick run to your neighborhood bistro.

Think of Prime29 as the perfect place for an intimate date night, a celebration with family or a get-together with an old friend.

Prime29 Steakhouse

6545 Orchard Lake Road,

West Bloomfield

(248) 737-7463

prime29steakhouse.com