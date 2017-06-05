Beth Ahm celebrates 125 years

For generations, Beth Ahm has been a center of Jewish life.

Almost 125 years ago, on May 10, 1892, Articles of Association were filed and a small group of devoted Galitzianers (from western Ukraine and southeastern Poland) began holding services in a private home on Hastings Street. From this humble beginning and through relocations, mergers, rebuilding and reinventing, Beth Ahm is a vibrant synagogue making a positive impact in the lives of its members and the Detroit Jewish community.

Clearly, a lot has changed over the years, but Beth Ahm’s core purpose remains the same: to provide opportunities to explore and practice Judaism in a warm, approachable community. Many have come through its doors to pray, learn, celebrate, mourn and strengthen their Jewish identities. Many more will be enriched by Beth Ahm during the congregation’s next 125 years.

The congregation celebrated this special anniversary with food, friendship, stories from the past and anticipation for the future. Beth Ahm’s recent advancements, fully renovated facility and growing membership will ensure that its meaningful religious experiences, visionary programs and support for families and community will continue into the future.