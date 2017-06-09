Say Hello To Sahara Mediterranean Grill

Sahara Mediterranean Grill has plenty of Middle Eastern fare, plus a little extra. While you can bet on fresh pita bread, hummus, tabbouleh and all your favorites, owner Chris Touma dishes up family recipes you won’t find anywhere else.

Sahara is becoming a highly sought-after eatery for foodies far and wide. Tucked away in Shelby Township, people are constantly venturing in during lunch and dinner for a taste of Sahara’s unique fare.

With Touma running the show, Sahara is dedicated to using quality products like organic, non-GMO ingredients and grass-fed beef. “We don’t believe in microwaves — everything is made fresh,” he says.

Ensuring that customers receive outstanding service is another priority. As you are seated, you can expect a pleasant greeting and a generous basket of warm pita bread, plus a side of garlic sauce.

For starters, the blackened beef tenderloin tips are juicy and tender, while the chunky falafel salad with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, hummus and falafel pieces tossed in a tahini sauce is simply refreshing.

Most entree options at Sahara have an interesting flair. From the filet mignon kabob to savory stir-fries, it is nearly impossible to decide on just one dish. The waitstaff are happy to make recommendations and helpful with any accommodation requests.

The deboned chicken is another popular option, along with the lemon chicken cream chop. This dish, found only at Sahara, includes a hefty portion of breaded and fried chicken drizzled with a decadent lemon and garlic sauce.

While the standard menu is plentiful, Touma references the “not-so-secret menu,” which features chicken cream chop and their famous Sahara fries loaded with lemon sauce. Diners can even opt for a zesty falafel topping as a vegetarian alternative.

The outdoor patio is highly sought after during the warmer months, while the interior has comfortable booths and plenty of tables.

There are specials almost every night of the week from 5-9 p.m., such as free kids’ meals on Mondays, half-off bottles of wine on Wednesdays and $5 mixed drinks on Thursdays.

Social media also plays a big role in the business — Sahara’s Instagram account is full of drool-worthy food photos, and its Facebook page has more than 6,000 followers and counting.

Even with a growing number of fans, Touma always stays true to his philosophy of fresh, flavorful and festive cuisine.

Sahara Mediterranean Grill

45199 Market St.,Shelby Township

(586) 566-9777 – Call for reservations!

www.saharagrill.com

Facebook: Sahara Mediterranean Grill

Instagram: @saharahallroad

Twitter: @Sahara Grill Hall Rd