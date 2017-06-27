Protesters gather in front of Detroit federal building calling for end of Chaldean deportations

Many of the detained had run-ins with the law decades ago, according to Naoum, and

some were common infractions like marijuana possession or driving while intoxicated.

“To us it just looks like low-hanging fruit so you can appeal to your base,” said Naoum, referring to the Trump administration’s efforts to deport more people.

Naoum said there are around 150 Chaldeans who have been detained.

114 were picked up two Sundays ago, but ICE has collected more since then.

Among those attending the protest, the fear is their loved ones are being sent back to a country where they could be persecuted for being Christians.

Last fall, Father Anthony Kathawa of the St. Thomas Chaldean Catholic Church in West Bloomfield met with Donald Trump before he was elected and blessed him.

He said a lot of the Chaldean community threw its support to Trump last fall but now he feels betrayed.

“He’s the one who actually declared that Christians had no future in the Middle East,” Father Kathawa said, “Vice President Pence said that it’s a genocide for Christians in Iraq. How did everything flip and why is everything happening to us? It’s a question we just can’t get answers to.”

The ACLU along with Code Legal Aid filed suit, seeking more time for the detainees to be able to fight their deportations legally.

A U.S. District Court judge heard the suit the afternoon of the protest, deciding the detainees would remain in the country until June 27th.