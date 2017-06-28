The Detroit Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC joined with the Michigan Muslim Community Council, the Interfaith Leadership Council and Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom to hold an Interfaith Iftar in June at the Muslim Unity Center in Bloomfield Township. The Iftar is a sacred meal held at sundown daily after fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

An evening of faith, friendship and food, the inaugural Interfaith Iftar brought more than 200 participants of many religions together to share the experience of this holy ritual. Members of the Muslim community shared the traditions followed during the month of Ramadan and explained the significance of their religious practice. During the program, representatives of several interfaith groups spoke about the importance of building relationships and dispelling negative stereotypes.

Several dignitaries, including Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, attended. Justice Bernstein encouraged participants to appreciate and learn from their neighbors, and to have pride in their traditions.