Don’t Miss Out – Check Our JNS News Feed

To keep you up-to-date on news about Israel and Jews around the world, the JN has added the jns.org news feed to its website. JNS (the Jewish News Service) is a syndicated service that updates its news continuously throughout the day.

Don’t miss something important or meaningful. Go to thejewishnews.com and scroll down midway to find the JNS News Feed on the right. Also, watch for breaking stories from Metro Detroit and Michigan as the JN keeps you informed daily. Sign up for our newsletter on the website so you can stay on top of the news.

If you have a news or feature story you’d like to tell us about, please send contact and general information about the story to kcohen@renmedia.us or Jheadapohl@renmedia.us, or call 248-354-6060.

Like this: Like Loading...