Provisions Announces Detroit Flagship Store and New Name

Connoisseurs of cheese and chocolate Zach Berg and William Werner, founders of Provisions in Ferndale, today officially announced they will expand their specialty retail shop to Detroit. Opening in late November at 4240 Cass Ave., Suite 111, the new store will multiply its ever-growing array of cheese and chocolate offerings and debut the brand’s new name: Mongers’ Provisions.

“We’ve experienced much success since opening our shop in Ferndale nearly a year ago, and look forward to introducing and guiding customers to products they love already and to discover new ones,” said Werner. “Our focus is on feeding and educating customers.”

“Mongers are tastemakers, fitting for our new name,” said Berg. “We do not make the products we sell, but rather we curate and help customers make good decisions about the products they purchase and, of course, allow them to taste our great cheeses before they take some home.”

Mongers’ Provisions Detroit will stock a rotating and seasonal selection of domestic and imported cheese, globally sourced chocolate and charcuterie, but in a much larger space than its Ferndale location. It will occupy 1,028-square-feet and carry a wider offering of products to include complimentary items such as olive oils, jam, olives, dried fruit, cheese knives, boards and platters, books on cheese and chocolate and interactive, guided tastings and educational classes.

Cheese and charcuterie boards are presented on handcrafted wood made by local artisans for parties under 25 people or custom built for larger gatherings and events. To wow guests and complement any meal or occasion, Provisions’ cheese cakes are a savory addition and include dried and fresh fruit, herbs and signs for each carefully sourced cheese selection.

Mongers’ Provisions also will carry fresh and frozen meats from Farm Field Table, who they currently share retail space with in Ferndale, providing an outlet for locally raised meat and bringing value to the residents in the area.

Berg and Werner are both from Metro Detroit originally, and returned home after living in California for several years. Prior to opening Provisions, Werner worked as a manager for Gayle’s Chocolates in Royal Oak and has traveled around the world to study chocolate and meet the makers behind some of the bars they highlight. Berg began his food career working in kosher catering as a teen and eventually moved on to restaurants and Zingerman’s Deli before attending culinary school at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley.

Berg is a graduate of TechTown Detroit’s Retail Boot Camp and is using a $5,000 award toward building Mongers Provisions in Detroit. Werner is also a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Detroit program.

Provisions hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

