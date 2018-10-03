SHE Hosts Trunk Shows Today And Tomorrow

Today and tomorrow, Oct. 3-4, SHE Bloomfield Hills, owned by Sharon Eisenstadt, invites clients to shop the Veronica Beard Fall 2018 Collection plus meet the designers of Walters Faith Fine Jewelry.

Eisenshtadt is known for her exquisite eye for what’s about to trend, excite and look gorgeous. She also is known for having a keen eye for what looks good on each of her clients and curates designers she knows her clients will love.

The Veronica Beard Collection — launched by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard with their signature Dickey Jacket, is the essence of low-key, wearable luxe.

Walters Faith was found by designer Mollie Faith Good and her business partner Stephanie Walters Abramow, and blends the elegance of timeless jewelry with the principles of modern design.

Check out both collections at SHE’s new 3,000-square-foot retail space on the west side of Telegraph, east of Maple. Shestores.com.

