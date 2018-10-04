3 Sports, Championships

Gary Klinger has won a B’nai B’rith sports triple crown over the past several months.

His team won the championship of the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson bowling league this spring. He was a member of the Temple Israel No. 6 squad that won the Greenberg Division title in the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League.

Also this summer, Dale Taub and Klinger won the team championship in the B’nai B’rith golf league.

The golf title arguably was the most unexpected.

Above: B’nai B’rith golf league champs Gary Klinger and Dale Taub

“Neither Dale nor I had a great season,” Klinger said. “It seemed like we got a lot of breaks, like facing a team that was struggling. But the bottom line is we got the ‘W’s.”

Klinger and Taub have teamed up in the golf league the last three seasons. They also won the team title in 2016. How did they do in 2017?

“Not very well,” Klinger said. “It seems like it’s all or nothing for us.”

This was the sixth season for the golf league and its fifth at the Links of Novi.

“We’ve signed a contract. We’ll be back there next year,” Klinger said.

There were 22 golfers this summer, the most in league history.

“That’s a good number. A perfect number,” Klinger said.

The season went on for 17 weeks on Thursday afternoons. Golfers played nine holes each afternoon.

Here are team standings:

Gary Klinger/Dale Taub Larry Shapiro/Matt Brand-Al DiPaolo David Swimmer/Jody Mendelson Steve Lotzoff/Art Hurvitz Mike Klinger/Kerry Chaben Howard Genser/Lyle Schaefer Dave Riger/Marc Ruskin Mark Baron/David Shevrin-David Lubin Mitch Lefton/Stu Zorn Rich Luger/Richard Spalter

There also was an individual competition in the league, which was won by Swimmer. He was followed by Shapiro, Gary Klinger, Taub, Lefton, Mendelson, Brand/DiPaolo, Schaefer, Hurvitz, Mike Klinger, Lotzoff, Baron, Riger, Chaben, Zorn, Luger, Ruskin, Genser, Spalter and Shevrin/Lubin.

Fall Softball

They’re off and running in the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League’s fall season.

Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Softball League

Six teams once again are in the field, with the same managers as last year. Teams are made up of players from different temples and synagogues, unlike the league’s summer season.

“I try my best to make the teams competitive,” said league organizer Steve Achtman.

He then laughed and pointed out that his team, Bad News Jews, was in last place.

Seventy-five men are playing fall softball, about the same as last year. Doubleheaders will be played on five Sundays followed by playoffs on the final Sunday, at Community Sports Park in West Bloomfield.

After three weeks, here were the standings: Marble Rye 5-1, Jeters 4-2, Homeruntaschens 4-2, Kosher Ribs 4-2, The Sandlot 1-5 and Bad News Jews 0-6.

“We froze the first week. The last two weeks were beautiful,” Achtman said, alluding to the every-changing weather of fall softball.

Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.

Like this: Like Loading...