Art For Good

The annual Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network Art Event keeps on growing.

Above: Jewelry by Linda Golden

Fran Broder was very close to her late mother-in-law, Dorothy Broder, who taught art and photography at Oak Park High School. After the elderly woman needed placement in a care facility, the family turned to the Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network for spiritual support.

Rabbinical visits were not necessarily known by the woman needing round-the-clock attention, but they were very much appreciated by the Broder family.

“It gave us comfort that she was being watched over,” says Fran Broder, inspired by the teacher’s career and now into her own design career innovating faux fur clothing and accessories through Faux Furever and moving into transitional wear using other materials.

When jewelry designer Linda Golden asked Broder to be part of the fourth annual Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network (JHCN) Art Event to benefit the organization, Broder was quick to accept and adapt display ideas learned through eight years of participating in the One of a Kind Show in Chicago.

“I would have been part of this event even if I didn’t have this direct experience,” says Broder, self-taught in wearables and working with seamstresses to put together the jackets, scarves and hats she envisions. “What this hospice program does is so important for patients and their families.”

Golden, a jewelry artist who valued the spiritual attention given to her late sister-in-law by the Jewish hospice initiative, makes a very special commitment to this annual event, which she helped launch.

Golden, who also established a far-reaching career as an interior designer, moves out furniture in her home and lets the artists take over the space, each artist with an individual station. More than 200 visitors stopped by in 2017, making purchases or donations while browsing. The event has raised more than $20,000 since its 2015 inception.

“Some visitors buy what is shown, and others just write a check,” she says.

This year’s show and sale runs Sunday-Monday, Oct. 14-15, and features 13 artists.

“We’re blessed to have amazing artists of all kinds contributing 20 percent of their proceeds to our hospice program,” says Rabbi Joseph Krakoff, JHCN senior director and author of Never Long Enough: Finding Comfort and Hope Amidst Grief and Loss, available at the event.

Golden, who met with the artists in preparing for the fundraiser, explains that everyone is bringing new projects. She has experience with art shows having been part of programs through the Whitespace Collection in West Palm Beach, Art Palm Beach, Art Boca Raton and the Palm Springs Art Museum.

This four-time hostess also supports the JHCN by purchasing many items from colleagues for herself and family — jewelry, handbags, lazy Susans and more. She already has her eye on faux fur hats she wants to give as gifts.

“When we started with four artists, each one had a hospice story, and we have seen how the hospice program has expanded to support families as well as patients,” says Golden, whose new line of jewelry mixes leather, paper and bronze for accessories that are minimal, lightweight and packable.

“Our new artists get the premium display spaces because we want to introduce and support them.”

Shifra Zeiler, preparing for a premium space, specializes in pottery and some jewelry. She was invited to be part of the event by friends active with the hospice program.

“I’ll be showing platters, cups and other pieces, some with religious symbols,” says Zeiler, whose day-to-day work involves managing the Jewish Dental Clinic in Pontiac.

Zeiler learned her pottery skills by taking community classes at Berkley High School and Oakland Community College in Royal Oak. She develops projects at the Michigan Art Center in Garden City and maintains a private gallery space in Oak Park.

The ceramics specialist, who also uses Instagram to market her work, maintains a presence across philanthropic projects. At Camp Simcha in Glen Spey, N.Y., she conducts pottery workshops for children with cancer and chronic illnesses.

“It feels good to give back to the community,” says Zeiler, who enjoys testing different textures for her projects and making sure each piece is dishwasher and microwave safe. “I was brought up that way.”

Stacie Berman, who offers theme-decorated cookies at these events, will be joined by other artists who have experience in specialized media: Celia Block, hand-painted home furnishings; Claudia Dirlich, decorative serving utensils; Brenda Geiger, custom bags and purses; Arlene Lullove, knitted, woven and felted silk scarves and hats; Kathy Mamat, jewelry; Diane Mondry, jewelry; Abby Stybel, T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets; Terrie Voigt, fired glass as well as tunics and jackets; and Laurie Winston, jewelry and accessories.

“I hope people will come and see the artistry and meet staff members explaining hospice services,” Golden says.

Details

The Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network Art Event will be held 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, and noon-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15. For directions and information, call (248) 592-2687.

