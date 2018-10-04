Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic honors women who make a difference.

Each year, the Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic in Pontiac, which provides healthcare to vulnerable community members, hosts the Esteemed Women of Michigan event to honor women who have excelled at improving Michigan communities. This year’s event is presented by United Shore and will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the Marriott Centerpoint in Auburn Hills.

The 2018 honorees are Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, Najah Bazzy, Carolyn Cassin, Stacy Fox, Dr. Lisa Newman, Rhonda Walker, Jeannie Richards and Katrina Studvent, as well as Jewish women Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Dr. Jennifer Kellman-Fritz, Carolyn Krieger and Jackie Victor.

Hirsch Pescovitz is president of Oakland University, an academic leader, health care executive, pediatric endocrinologist and researcher who has published more than 190 papers and books. Much of her work has focused on disorders of growth and puberty, and the development of novel therapies for these conditions. She has received numerous awards for her research, teaching, and

leadership.

Kellman-Fritz is the interim director of the School of Social Work at Eastern Michigan University. Her primary interests include criminal and juvenile justice, mentoring and child welfare, and she is currently the project director for the Wayne/Washtenaw County Jail initiative for interns at EMU. She is also the executive director of the Bear Hug Foundation, an organization that provides summer camp programs for underserved, special needs and at-risk children. She is passionate about social justice and trying to create a more equitable and inclusive society.

Krieger is the founder and president of CKC Agency. Her exuberant passion and unbridled enthusiasm for publicizing worthwhile projects and people are reflected in CKC Agency’s mission. Her expertise in generating positive press and big buzz has resulted in hundreds of print, broadcast and online articles, features, stories and segments. There is a sign that captures Krieger’s philosophy of life as well as CKC Agency’s belief about business that hangs on a wall at the agency’s offices: “Work hard and be nice.” These five simple words speak volumes about Carolyn Krieger.

Victor is the co-founder of Avalon International Breads, a socially responsible artisan bakery in Detroit founded in 1997. Victor moved to Detroit after graduating from University of Michigan in 1988 to be part of the economic, cultural and spiritual revival of Detroit. Inspired by the leadership of Detroit grassroots activists James and Grace Boggs, Avalon challenged the narrative that Detroit was “closed” for business, becoming a thriving retail/wholesale bakery and the “Hearth and Soul” of Detroit. Avalon has grown from a 2,000-square-foot flagship bakery and a team of four to a 50,000-square-foot Bakehouse, four retail locations and 120 team members. She is a strong supporter of the urban agriculture movement and a proud board member of the Detroit Food Academy.

Tickets to the Esteemed Women of Michigan event are $150 per person and include dinner and drinks. Registration is open to purchase tickets, purchase an ad for the program book and sign up for the silent auction at https://Burnstein.givesmart.com.

For information and sponsorship opportunities, call (248) 309-3752.

