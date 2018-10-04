Faces & Places – Tamarack Israel Day & Kadima Howard Mini Golf

Tamarack Camps’ Israel Day-Maccabiah Games Weekend

This year, in honor of Israel’s 70th anniversary, Tamarack Camps’ year-round staff, supervisors and summer counselors led an extended Israel Day-Maccabiah Games weekend for three days instead of the usually one. Each camper was assigned one of four colors, each representing four holy cities in Israel: Jerusalem, Tzfat, Hebron and Tiberias. Each team had to write songs and create dances, compete in water activities and land sports challenges, improvise in theater and train in archery to collect points.

While the competition ensued, campers enjoyed some of Camp Maas’ all-time favorite Israel Day activities: shakshuka eating and cooking pita on the campfire.

Kadima Tyler Howard Mini Golf Classic

On Sept. 13, Kadima held its first annual Kadima Tyler Howard Mini Golf Classic at the Royal Oak Golf Center. This event was developed by Lisa and Jared Rothberger of Bloomfield Hills, and Kathy and Michael Rothstein of Birmingham to honor their friend, Tyler Howard, who took his life in 2015. Proceeds from the event support direct-care services to individuals with mental health challenges, as well as suicide prevention education and outreach activities. The event attracted more than 200 people and raised more than $34,000. Premier sponsors included Bradley Company, Jan-Pro, Korotkin Insurance Group, Rothstein Law Group and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention as the Awareness Sponsor.

Lois Zussman Kadima Golf Classic

Kadima also hosted its 2018 Lois Zussman Kadima Golf Classic at Franklin Hills Country Club on July 16. This annual event supports the Lois and Milton Y. Zussman Activity Center that provides a safe, welcoming place for Kadima clients to benefit from social, creative and cultural activities, volunteer engagement and a community atmosphere with their peers. The event raised more than $185,000 this year. Premier sponsors included Milt Zussman, Jane and Larry Sherman, Jonathan Modiano, Julie and Rick Zussman, Jaffe, Raitt, Heuer and Weiss, Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn, Howard Schwartz Commercial Real Estate, LLC, UBS, Amrock Commercial and Metro Wireless.

