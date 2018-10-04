Friends of Israel

Zach Wallens Special to the Jewish News

Locals learn about FIDF missions.

Mira and Leo Eisenberg recently hosted at their West Bloomfield home a gathering of special guests and members of the Detroit Jewish community to learn about Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) missions to Israel and Poland, and its educational and well-being programs for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

Above: Oak Park native Max Kresch, a former Lone Soldier in the Israel Defense Forces, shared his experience serving as a combat medic of the Special Forces unit, Egoz.

Among the prominent guests was Brig. Gen. (Res.) Gila Klifi-Amir, a trailblazer and pioneer for women in the military throughout her 30-year career with the IDF. During the event, she shared her experience leading the FIDF’s Women’s Mission to Israel, at which participants met female IDF officers and soldiers, female members of the Knesset and extraordinary women leaders of Israel’s business sector.

Speaking at the event were FIDF Michigan Chapter Board Member Mira Eisenberg, who spoke of her experience in Israel on FIDF’s National Leadership Mission; Oak Park native Max Kresch, a former Lone Soldier — one who immigrates to Israel without immediate family in order to serve in the IDF — who shared his IDF experience serving as a combat medic of the Special Forces unit, Egoz; and Barak Leibovitz, who experienced an emotional and life-changing visit to Poland and Israel with his father, Arie Leibovitz, a Holocaust survivor and FIDF Michigan Chapter executive committee board member.

“FIDF missions are unlike any other,” said FIDF Michigan Director Paula Lebowitz. “Participants journey through history, society and culture, taking in the iconic highlights of each destination while gaining a unique perspective from those who are willing to sacrifice their lives to protect those very landmarks.”

Upcoming FIDF missions include FIDF Ride Israel from Oct. 13-19; the National Leadership Mission from Nov. 9-16, 2018; the Women’s Mission to Israel from March 7-14, 2019; and the Mission to Poland and Israel from May 2-19, 2019.

For more information, visit: www.fidf.org.

