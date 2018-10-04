Here’s To – October 2018

Mazel tov to these Jews for their various success stories in law!

Detroit Jewish News

Marty A. Burnstein of West Bloomfield has again been selected by his peers to be included in the 2019 edition of the Best Lawyers of America in the specialty of Construction Law and Litigation. Burnstein has also again been named to the 2018 Michigan Super Lawyers List. He has more than 45 years of experience as a construction lawyer, mediator and arbitrator, and frequently teaches and lectures in the area of construction law as well as being a longtime instructor for the Construction Association of Michigan and many other industry trade associations. Recently, Burnstein co-presented, through the State Bar of Michigan, a teleseminar, The Dirty Dozen — Mistakes in Construction Mediation.

Detroit Jewish News

Among many of the Howard & Howard attorneys recently named to Michigan Super Lawyers and Michigan Rising Stars 2018 was Lisa S. Gretchko, in the field of Creditor/Debtor Rights, She is also recognized among the Top 50 Women Lawyers in Michigan.

Detroit Jewish News

I. Matthew Miller at Swistak & Levine P.C. in Farmington Hills has been selected to the 2018 Michigan Super Lawyers list. He specializes in representing residential and commercial landlords in all aspects of their operations and property management.

Detroit Jewish News

Royal Oak attorney Michael Pitt was recently inducted into Wayne State University Law School’s Alumni Wall of Fame. He is co-founding partner of Pitt McGehee Palmer & Rivers, one of the state’s largest civil and employment rights law firms. Pitt is serving a one-year term as president of Public Justice, a Washington, D.C.-based public interest law firm that uses high-impact litigation to accomplish social justice objectives. In addition, the State Bar of Michigan has selected Pitt for its Champion of Justice and Distinguished Service awards.

Several attorneys of Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss have been recognized by Best Lawyers in America for 2019. From the Ann Arbor office: Lawrence R. Jordan. From the Southfield office: Peter M. Alter, Joel S. Golden. Jeffrey G. Heuer, Ira J. Jaffe, Mark L. Kowalsky, Susan S. Lichterman, Eli Maroko, Mark D. Rubenfire, William E. Sider, Arthur H. Siegal, Peter Sugar, Holli Targan, Arthur A. Weiss, Jay L. Welford and Richard A. Zussman.

Like this: Like Loading...