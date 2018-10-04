Holocaust Denial Presentation

Dr. Michael Berenbaum will be speaking on “Holocaust Denial, Vulgarization and Falsification: It’s not about denial anymore. It’s all the rest that is troubling, from trivialization to overexposure” from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Kochoff Hall AB at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Berenbaum, an Emmy-award winning producer and consultant — as well as an editor, author, speaker and teacher — is one of America’s foremost Holocaust scholars. He is the director of the Sigi Ziering Institute for Holocaust Studies at American University and previously oversaw the creation of the U.S. Memorial Museum’s Research Institute, serving as project director from 1988-1993. He was also president and CEO of the Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Archive. He now designs exhibits for Holocaust museums across the world.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP at michaelberenbaum.eventbrite.com.

