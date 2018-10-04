NARA Hibachi & Hot Rocks Opens in West Bloomfield

NARA, formerly known as Shogun Hibachi Bistro opened last month at 5656 W. Maple Road. Chef Howard Barnes, Chef Teddy Quinones and restaurateur Stoli Liti have partnered to launch an upscale, creative hibachi and personalized stone grilling restaurant experience as well as bar and lounge.

As the city’s newest experiential Japanese concept, NARA brings Japanese American-inspired cuisine and craft cocktails to the area. NARA prides itself on eclectic interiors, a scratch kitchen, in-house butchered meats and high-quality proteins. Guests will have the opportunity to cook their meat “Yakitori” style to personal perfection on an 824-degree stone rock or be pampered at a Hibachi table where highly trained chefs put on a culinary show. The NARA Lounge is a sensual bar area open late night, offering its own menu and artisan cocktails. The Lounge is designed to satisfy nightlife cravings in a personal setting.

With more than two decades of Hibachi experience, Chef Teddy Quinones has been featured on Live in the D, and several other publications for his knife skills and fiery entertaining flare, earning a strong following and unique reputation in the Metro Detroit area.

The menu sizzles with flavor adding a NARA spin to three types of Katsu Sliders, Ahi Tuna Tacos, Yakitori, traditional hibachi, and Sizzling Filet Tips (to name a few). View the full menu here.

