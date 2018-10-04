NCJW Brings Women’s Rights Activist

Above: Cecile Richards

Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, women’s rights activist and New York Times bestselling author, will be the keynote speaker at the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan’s (NCJW|MI) annual benefit luncheon on Oct. 11.

Proceeds raised at the event, to be held at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills, will be used to support the 127-year-old organization’s many community service projects and social advocacy work.

Richards is well-known nationally for her commitment to reproductive health care for women. Her book, a memoir and social activism playbook, Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead, was published in 2018 and quickly became a New York Times bestseller.

Jennifer LoPatin, co-president of NCJW|MI, said: “Reproductive freedom is an important part of the social advocacy work we are committed to, and we can think of few other women who embody this mission more passionately than Cecile Richards. In the current political climate, where women’s rights are being threatened, her voice is more important than ever.”

Two local women will be honored at the event: Cathy Cantor, state policy advocate for NCJW|MI, who is a dedicated advocate for social justice and improving the quality of life for women, children and families; and Monni Must, owner of Naturally Photography in Sylvan Lake, who has created an extensive portrait collection depicting 400 Holocaust survivors.

The event begins with registration and boutique shopping from 9:30-11:45 a.m. with speakers and awards following. There will also be lunch, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and Richards will be signing her book. Tickets for speaker only are $45, or for the lunch and speaker combined, $125. More information available at www.ncjwmi.org.

