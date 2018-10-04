Nosh News – Kids Eat Free, Chive Kitchen, Red Fox, Cookies & Tuscany

Kids Eat Free Mondays

Kids 12 and under can eat Bottomless Pasta free on Mondays at Andiamo Restaurants with the purchase of an adult entrée. Parents can order any entrée to receive this offer for their children. Bottomless Pasta Mondays is $11.95. Dine-in only. Not valid at Andiamo Metro Airport.

Save The Date

Get your reservation early! Chive Kitchen in Farmington is teaming up with Odd Side Ales of Grand Haven at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 to create a five-course vegan dinner. A custom menu will be designed by Suzy Silvestre, chef at Chive Kitchen, incorporating Odd Side’s brews. The five-course dinner will be paired with the beers represented in each dish. Some of the menu options will include Smoked Lox Salad, a Beer-Mustard Mornay Lasagna and Banoffee Trifle. Each seat is $80, which includes tax and gratuity and the five-course dinner and pairing. Call Chive Kitchen at (248) 516-7144 to book your seat.

New Menu At Red Fox Rooftop

Red Fox Rooftop, located on the second level of 100 S. Main St. in downtown Royal Oak, will offer the menu of its award-winning sister restaurant, Cello Italian Restaurant in downtown Howell, until Dec. 1. The menu features handmade pastas, house-made limoncellos and 100 percent Italian wine list.

Both restaurants are part of Adam Merkel Restaurants, which is opening a second Diamonds Steak and Seafood location in the former Cantina Diablo’s space in October on the main level of 100 S. Main St. Restaurateur Adam Merkel wanted to bring an Italian offering to Red Fox Rooftop before construction begins on the second level space in early 2019 for the group’s newest concept, Pinky’s. A full remodel and construction of Pinky’s is set to begin Jan. 1.

Visit redfoxrooftop.com/cello-italian-menu.pdf to see the menu. Reservations may be made by calling (248) 291-5647 or at merkelrestaurants.com. Note: Rear alley entrance only until Diamonds Steak and Seafood opens in mid-October. Also, an elevator is now available to guests.

New Cookie Shop In New Center One

D’Vine Cookies & Dough, a Ferndale-based gourmet cookie company, recently opened in the New Center One building at 3031 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit.

D’Vine Cookies & Dough is known for its delicious cookies and edible cookie dough — from traditional chocolate chip to chocolate salted caramel, cinnamon sugar, vegan/gluten-free double chocolate, peanut butter chocolate chip and more.

“The ‘D’ in our name stands for ‘Detroit,’ so it’s only fitting that our newest location is in the D,” said Rebecca Abel, founder and CEO of D’Vine Cookies & Dough.

The New Center One location is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Taste Of Tuscany

Now through Oct. 31, Bacco in Southfield will highlight Tuscany, a region in central Italy known for its amazing Sangiovese-based wines, great olive oil and sophisticated cuisine. Guests can enjoy the three-course menu for just $32. Chef highlights include Pappa al Pomodoro, a classic Tuscan tomato bread soup; Pappardelle alla Lepre, thin house-made pasta, rabbit ragu; and Tortellini in Brodo, house-made cheese-filled pasta, chicken broth and spinach.

