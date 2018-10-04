The Oakland County Business Association of Michigan will host an Entrepreneurs Expo and Small Business Fair featuring handcrafted items, local businesses and more from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Oakland Mall in Troy.

Admission is free, and booths are now available for those who wish to exhibit. The Entrepreneurs Expo features handcrafted items made by disabled and non-disabled people from around the state. It’s a way to help those individuals with a disability sell their items and get exposure to the public.

“The goal is to offer local people starting a new business or making products an opportunity to exhibit to public in a community setting,” says founder Michael Spector.

For more information or to reserve a booth, call (248) 599-2461 or visit www.smallbusinessfair.org.

Like this: Like Loading...