Today: Learn About Proposal 2 — Redistricting & Gerrymandering

NCJW/MI will hold an educational event at 7 p.m. today, Oct. 4, at the Farmington Hills Main Library about Ballot Proposal 2 that would create a nonpartisan redistricting plan and end gerrymandering in Michigan.

Currently, legislators draw our voting maps without input from citizens. Proposal 2 will establish a redistricting process that is transparent, nonpartisan and citizen-driven.

Speakers include Katie Fahey, founder/executive director of Voters Not Politicians; Dr. Joe Schwarz, a Republican former U.S. Congressman, former state representative and state senator; and Andy Meisner, a Democrat who is Oakland County treasurer and former state representative.

Registration begins at 6:45 p.m. with the program promptly at 7 p.m. Free. To RSVP, call (248) 355-3300, ext. 0.

Co-sponsored by Voters Not Politicians, Orchards, League of Women Voters Oakland Area, Hadassah Greater Detroit and Michigan Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Network.

