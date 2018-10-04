Trump’s Support Is Strong in Israel

A new survey by the Pew Research Center finds that while President Donald Trumps international image remains poor, his support in Israel is improving. After a year in which the Trump administration moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, his positive rating jumped to 69 percent, up from 56 percent in 2017.

According to the survey, Trump also receives substantially higher ratings than President Obama got near the end of his second term, although they are very similar to the high ratings for Obama in 2014, before tensions rose between his administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Iran nuclear deal. Around eight-in-10 Israelis express a favorable opinion about the U.S. At 52 percent, Israelis are more likely than any other public surveyed to say the U.S. is doing more to address global problems than a few years ago. Israel also tops the list in terms of the share of the public (79 percent) saying that relations with the U.S. have improved in the past year.

In other parts of the world, confidence in President Trump is waning, particularly among America’s closest allies in the European Union and Canada and Mexico. Only 25 percent of Canadians rate Trump positively, more than six-in-10 (63 percent) say the U.S. is doing less than in the past to address global problems, and 82 percent think the U.S. ignores Canada’s interests when making policy. Meanwhile, Trump’s lowest ratings on the survey are found in Mexico, where just 6 percent express confidence in his leadership.

Even though America’s image has declined since Trump’s election, on balance the U.S. still receives positive marks – across the 25 nations polled, a median of 50 percent have a favorable opinion of the U.S., while 43 percent offer an unfavorable rating. However, a median of only 27 percent say they have confidence in President Trump to do the right thing in world affairs; 70 percent lack confidence in him.

