Amy Schumer Arrested at Kavanaugh Protest

Jewish comedian Amy Schumer was arrested Thursday in Washington D.C. protesting the possible appointment of the Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The protest was organized in part by the Women’s March group. Schumer was holding a “We believe Anita Hill” sign, referring to the professor who accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment in the 1980s and was widely vilified.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct during his high school and college years by several women, including Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week along with Kavanaugh, who denied the allegations.

On Friday morning, the Senate took a procedural vote to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, considered a key swing vote, voted “no.” Other key swing senators Flake, Collins and Manchin voted “yes.” The final Senate vote is expected this weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...