Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland Indicted On Bribery Charges

Gabe Leland, the first Jewish member of the Detroit City Council since Mel Ravitz, who last served from 1982 to 1997, was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday, Oct. 4, on three counts of bribery.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit said Leland faces one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and two counts of bribery. He is charged with soliciting $15,000 in cash bribes and free auto body work from a local business owner in exchange for a political favor, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Leland, 36, represents Detroit’s District 7 on the city’s west side. He was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017 and had previously served as a Michigan state representative. Leland is the son of Burton Leland, a former state legislator and Wayne County commissioner who died in February.

If convicted, Leland could spend up to 10 years in jail and face a $250,000 fine for each bribery count. He also faces five years in prison for the bribery conspiracy charge, according to the Detroit News.

Leland’s office staff referred all calls, other than those from constituent, to the councilman’s attorney, Steve Fishman.

