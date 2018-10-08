Redistricting, Voter Rights & Registration In Michigan

Live from the University of Michigan – This afternoon at 4 p.m.

The CLOSEUP Lecture Series – Policy Talks @ The Ford School

Redistricting –Voter Registration – Voter Rights in Michigan

Know Before You Vote

Confused by the two voting rights initiatives on the November ballot?

University of Michigan presents a panel of experts to explain the proposals and debate the issues

Today, Monday, October 8, 4-5:30 p.m.

Detroit Public TV to provide full coverage via live-stream and on-demand at dptv.org/election2018.

While much of the attention in the November campaign is focused on the races for Governor, Senator and other elected officials, there are two voting rights initiatives that could have a profound impact on the future of governance in our state.

They are the Voters Not Politicians initiative to reform redistricting and Promote the Vote to expand voting and registration opportunities.

To provide insight and essential information for voters, the University of Michigan is hosting a special panel discussion on these ballot proposals to be live-streamed by Detroit Public Television on Monday (Oct. 8) at dptv.org/election2018. It will be available on demand immediately following the presentation.

The event is intended to inform the public of the arguments for and against the initiatives, while at the same time fostering “civil civic discourse” on these policy issues from a variety of perspectives.

The panelists:

John Chamberlin, Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Public Policy, will serve as moderator.

Nancy Wang, Voters Not Politicians Board President, will discuss the ballot initiative on redistricting reform.

Sharon Dolente, Promote the Vote – Voting Rights Strategist, ACLU of Michigan, will discuss the ballot initiative on expanding voting and registration opportunities.

Christopher Thomas, former Director of Elections for the State, will react to and comment on the two reform proposals.

Richard McLellan, an election law attorney, will discuss why the Voters Not Politicians proposal would not be good for the state.

This event is sponsored by U-M’s Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy (CLOSUP) and the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy. It will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Ford School’s Weill Hall in the Annenberg Auditorium (735 S. State Street in Ann Arbor).

You can read the text of the ballot proposals here:

Voters Not Politicians – https://www.michigan.gov/documents/sos/Official_Ballot_Wording_Prop_18-2_632052_7.pdf

Promote the Vote – https://www.michigan.gov/documents/sos/Official_Ballot_Wording_Prop_18-3_632053_7.pdf

However you feel about either of the proposals, we hope you will express your opinion where it counts – in the voting booth on Nov. 6.

