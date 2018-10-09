Bill Would Create Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway

Aretha Franklin sang about the “Freeway of Love,” and now Metro Detroiters may one day get to drive on a freeway named for the Queen of Soul.

State Rep. Fred Durhal III (D-Detroit) introduced House Bill 6442 last week, which would designate a portion of M-10 running through the heart of Detroit as the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway to celebrate the life and contributions of one of Michigan’s most notable natives in the neighborhood she grew up.

“I began listening to Franklin’s music when I was very young and it has continued to resonate with me for the rest of my life,” said Durhal. “I felt it was appropriate to honor her contributions to not just the city of Detroit, but our nation as a whole. Her music and her legacy will continue to live on for decades to come.”

Franklin, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 76, has been lauded for being one of the most influential musical artists of her generation and a tireless advocate for both civil and women’s rights.

“As was evidenced by the outpouring of love after her passing, Franklin was a source of inspiration for thousands, both with her music and her dedication to civil rights activism,” said Durhal. “She always showed so much love for our city — this is a great way to show how much the people of Detroit loved her back.”

