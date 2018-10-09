Discover The Flavors Of Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week

More than 20 restaurants are participating in this week’s inaugural Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week, which runs through Oct. 14. Restaurants will feature special items “designed to showcase traditional and affordable selections,” according to a press release.

The restaurants are centered in Southwest Detroit, which is identified as Mexicantown, yet there are a vast array of other countries represented in all the foods of this dynamic area of the city, according to the event website.

Look for food from such Latin countries as Honduras, San Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Guatemala and Cuba — all from local restaurants. For more information on the event, check out the event’s Facebook page or click here to find a list of all the restaurants and their special menus.

