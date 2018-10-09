Last Chance For Melton

“Melton was the Sunday School experience I never had as a child or adolescent, and I now have a great appreciation for my Jewish education as an adult.” – Stacy Goldberg

Developed at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Melton is geared for adult Jewish learners from all backgrounds and denominations.

Beginning Oct. 10, Melton presents Melton Boot Camp, a one-year class for adults who have a lot of questions about Judaism, who want to teach Jewish values to their children, who want to understand the meaning behind the rituals and more.

Open to adults of all ages.

Classes meet weekly for two hours per week

(October – June)

Wednesday Afternoons – 12:30 – 2:45

Congregation Shaarey Zedek Berman Center for Jewish Education

27375 Bell Road, Southfield

Class begins October 10

Wednesday Evenings – 6:45 – 9

Max M. Fisher Federation Building

6735 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills

Class begins October 10

Thursday Mornings – 9:30 – 11:45

Jewish Community Center

D. Dan and Betty Kahn Building

Eugene and Marcia Applebaum Jewish Community Campus

6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield

Class begins October 11

Free babysitting available!

(for the JCC location only)

For more information and to register, visit jccdet.org/melton.

