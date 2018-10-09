Last Chance For Melton
“Melton was the Sunday School experience I never had as a child or adolescent, and I now have a great appreciation for my Jewish education as an adult.” – Stacy Goldberg
Developed at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Melton is geared for adult Jewish learners from all backgrounds and denominations.
Beginning Oct. 10, Melton presents Melton Boot Camp, a one-year class for adults who have a lot of questions about Judaism, who want to teach Jewish values to their children, who want to understand the meaning behind the rituals and more.
Open to adults of all ages.
Classes meet weekly for two hours per week
(October – June)
Wednesday Afternoons – 12:30 – 2:45
Congregation Shaarey Zedek Berman Center for Jewish Education
27375 Bell Road, Southfield
Class begins October 10
Wednesday Evenings – 6:45 – 9
Max M. Fisher Federation Building
6735 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills
Class begins October 10
Thursday Mornings – 9:30 – 11:45
Jewish Community Center
D. Dan and Betty Kahn Building
Eugene and Marcia Applebaum Jewish Community Campus
6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield
Class begins October 11
Free babysitting available!
(for the JCC location only)
For more information and to register, visit jccdet.org/melton.
